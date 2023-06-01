Rajinikanth Wraps Sun Pictures’ ‘Jailer’ Shoot

Indian cinema superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped principal photography on Sun Pictures’ “Jailer.”

The film is directed by Nelson, who previously helmed the hits “Kolamaavu Kokila” (2018), starring Nayanthara, “Doctor” (2021), starring Sivakarthikeyan and “Beast” (2022), starring Vijay.

While the plot is under wraps, the film belongs to the action genre. The cast includes Kannada-language cinema star Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam-language cinema legend Mohanlal and Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan from the Baahubali franchise. Kalanithi Maran produces for Sun Pictures.

The film is Rajinikanth’s 169th. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth began his career in 1975 with the Tamil-language film “Apoorva Raagangal.” Since then he has starred in films across Indian languages and attained cult status. Rajinikanth is a phenomenon among South Indian stars. His popularity includes fan bases in the U.S. and Japan. Every release of his is treated as a near-religious event by fans and causes such a frenzy that cinemas lay on back-to-back shows at dawn in the first week of release.

In 2017, he formally announced his decision to join politics, but since then decided not to for health reasons. He was the 2021 recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest film honor.

“Jailer” is due to release on August 10. Rajinikanth will also be seen in an extended cameo later this year in Lyca Productions’ “Lal Salaam,” directed by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush (“Vai Raja Vai”).

The superstar will next headline a project currently identified as “Thalaivar 170,” directed by T.J. Gnanavel (Amazon Prime Video film “Jai Bhim”) and produced by Lyca. Thalaivar literally means leader and is one of the sobriquets used to describe Rajinikanth.