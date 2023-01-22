South Asia Focused ProducerLAND Initiative Sets Project Accelerator, Reveals Mentors (EXCLUSIVE)

ProducerLAND, a curated training and networking program for producers from South Asia, is bowing Ascent – a project accelerator designed to help experienced producers by providing them with global expertise and support to maximize their project’s potential.

Ascent is an immersive three-module program where six selected producers will develop their projects for international markets and audiences. The modules will focus on creative producing, audiences, funding, coproductions, positioning, markets and impact producing.

The first module is a residency in Goa, India from Jan. 29 – Feb. 5 where participants will interact with mentors and industry experts that have been brought on board to suit their specific projects, and develop them to be mounted as international projects.

The program’s lead mentor and curator is France’s Tanja Meissner, who was previously VP International Sales at Celluloid, and head of international sales at Memento.

Mentors also include Ajay Rai, U.K.-based producer and faculty member of Busan Asian Film School; Farah Fayed, director of programs at BeirutDC; producer Roman Paul from Germany; France-based producer Marc Irmer; film programmer Kim Young-woo from South Korea; Todd Brown from XYZ Films; Christian Vesper from Fremantle U.K.; Kashif Shaikh from U.S.-based Pillars Fund; and Fabien Westerhoff from Film Constellation who handled international sales for Pakistan’s Oscar contender “Joyland.”

“The program will uniquely focus on ‘Native for Global’ stories, and voices that are locally anchored but have high potential to crossover into international markets,” said Celine Loop, program director, ProducerLAND.

The six participating projects include two feature narratives, two documentaries and two series and being led by producers Aastha Singh, Anupama Mandloi, Arya Menon, Celine Loop, Chippy Babu, and Ruchir Joshi.

ProducerLAND Ascent is supported by the French Institute in India.