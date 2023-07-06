Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to Launch ‘Project K’ at San Diego Comic-Con (EXCLUSIVE)

The hugely-anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film, currently known as “Project K,” will unveil exclusive footage in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is directed by “Mahanati” filmmaker Nag Ashwin and stars A-listers Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the “Project K” team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Padukone, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed. The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.

“This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement.

Prabhas, who uses just one name, is best known for S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. His “Adipurush,” which is currently in cinemas, slowed down after a mighty debut. Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Pathaan,” the biggest Indian hit of the year so far. Haasan starred in and produced “Vikram,” one of the biggest hits of 2022 and has “Indian 2” in the works. Bachchan starred in 2022 hits “Uunchai” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” while Patani was last seen in “Ek Villain Returns” (2022).

Ashwin said: “We are thrilled to present ‘Project K”s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”

The event is supported by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. SDCC takes place July 20-23.