Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Sci-Fi Film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con

The title of the Indian sci-fi epic long trailed as “Project K,” has been unveiled as “Kalki 2898 AD” at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, alongside a teaser.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin (“Mahanati”) and produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Indian A-listers Prabhas (“RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise); Deepika Padukone, star of “Pathaan,” the biggest Indian hit of the year so far; Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in 2022 hits “Uunchai” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,”; Kamal Haasan who starred in and produced “Vikram,” one of the biggest hits of 2022 and has “Indian 2” in the works; and Disha Patani, who was last seen in “Ek Villain Returns” (2022).

In Hindu mythology, Kalki is the 10th and final incarnation of the god Vishnu who appears in order to end the Kali Yuga, the darkest period in mankind’s history. “When the world is taken over by darkness, a new force will arise,” the “Kalki 2898 AD” teaser proclaims, setting the stage for Prabhas.

While a budget for the film has not been revealed, Variety understands that it is in the region of $75 million, which will make it one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

“Baahubali” star Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media has boarded the film as its international marketing and distribution partner. Spirit has unveiled several other projects at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is scheduled to release worldwide on Jan. 12, 2024 in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

Watch the teaser here: