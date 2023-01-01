‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr to Commence 30th Film in February, 2024 Release Date Set

Indian star NTR Jr, currently riding the wave of Oscar-shortlisted film “RRR,” will commence shooting his next project that has the working title “NTR 30,” in February.

The actor had revealed to Variety that the film is a revenge drama. Plot details are under wraps and the film has the cryptic tagline: “When courage turns into a disease… fear is the only cure.”

“NTR 30” reunites NTR Jr with his “Janatha Garage” director Koratala Siva, whose last film was “Acharya,” starring megastar Chiranjeevi and “RRR” star Ram Charan.

The film is produced by Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts (“Bimbisara”) and Yuvasudha Arts respectively and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Anirudh Ravichander (“Vikram”) will compose the music, the cinematography is by R. Rathnavelu (“Sarileru Neekevvaru”), production design by Sabu Cyril (“RRR”) and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad (“RRR”).

“NTR 30” is due to release worldwide on April 5, 2024. The film will be made in the Telugu language but given the immense popularity of NTR Jr, it is likely to be dubbed into all the major Indian language groups for release.

Meanwhile, S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” in addition to making the Oscar Original Song shortlist for composer M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu,” has been feted across the U.S., also scoring two Golden Globe nominations and numerous critics’ awards nominations and wins.

Beyond Fest is bringing “RRR” back to Los Angeles’ Chinese Theater Imax on Jan. 9 for a screening with Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Keeravani present in person. Rajamouli is working on a sequel to “RRR.”

NTR Jr is also set to work with filmmaker Prashant Neel, who directed blockbuster films “K.G.F: Chapter 1” (2018) and “K.G.F: Chapter 2” (2022), in a project currently referred to as “NTR 31.” NTR Jr had told Variety that the film would be on the scale of the “K.G.F.” films.

“RRR,” a period action drama, was NTR Jr’s 29th film. He plays a freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad and his journey is juxtaposed with that of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, who rebelled against the colonial British.

NTR Jr is the short form of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. The star is named after his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, or NTR, an actor, filmmaker and politician who was a towering figure during his lifetime and has left a lasting legacy.