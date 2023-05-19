‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr’s 30th Film Title Revealed as ‘Devara’

“Devara” has been revealed as the title of “RRR” star NTR Jr’s 30th film.

The star revealed the title on Friday via Twitter.

“Devara,” which means God or Godlike, reunites NTR Jr with his “Janatha Garage” director Koratala Siva, whose last film was “Acharya,” starring megastar Chiranjeevi and “RRR” star Ram Charan. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor (“Mili”) and Saif Ali Khan (“Vikram Vedha” in pivotal roles.

The actor had revealed to Variety that the film is a revenge drama. Plot details are under wraps and the film has the cryptic tagline: “When courage turns into a disease… fear is the only cure.”

The film is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts (“Bimbisara”) and Yuvasudha Arts respectively and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Anirudh Ravichander (“Vikram”) will compose the music, the cinematography is by R. Rathnavelu (“Sarileru Neekevvaru”), production design by Sabu Cyril (“RRR”) and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad (“RRR”).

NTR Jr is also set to work with filmmaker Prashant Neel, who directed blockbuster films “K.G.F: Chapter 1” (2018) and “K.G.F: Chapter 2” (2022), in a project currently referred to as “NTR 31.” NTR Jr had told Variety that the film would be on the scale of the “K.G.F.” films.

NTR Jr is the short form of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. The star is named after his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, or NTR, an actor, filmmaker and politician who was a towering figure during his lifetime and has left a lasting legacy.

“RRR,” a period action drama, was NTR Jr’s 29th film. He plays a freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad and his journey is juxtaposed with that of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, who rebelled against the colonial British. The film won a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

“Devara” is due to release worldwide on April 5, 2024.