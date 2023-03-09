‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ Set for China Theatrical Release

American musical comedy film “Lyle Lyle Crocodile,” is set to release in mainland China cinemas, having received approvals for import and distribution from Chinese authorities. It will play in China from April 15, 2023.



The film was released in North America in early October last year and many other territories at the end of 2022. Parts of Asia have been later to receive the title with Korea and Taiwan play it from January and Japan set to open it from March 24.



The film has grossed $108 million worldwide, with $60.9 million of that coming from international markets and $46.8 million from the North American domestic market, studio backer Sony Pictures reported.



The film which mixes animation and live action is based on a best-selling book series by Bernard Waber.



When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. When Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.



The film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes and is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by Will Davies. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive produced by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar and Andy Mitchell.



Hollywood films have begun to return to mainland Chinese cinemas after a near drought in 2022 and an unofficial ban on Marvel-branded movies that ran from mid-2019 until early 2023.



With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” the highest-grossing this year (with a cumulative gross of $37 million after three weekends), the list includes “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (released on Feb. 3 and grossing $15.7 million to date); “The Son” (Feb. 24, $220,000); “M3gan” (March 17); “Shazam! 2” (March 17); “A Man Called Otto” (March 24); “Dungeons & Dragons” (March 31); and “Super Mario” (April 5).



Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Adam Driver-starring “65” will get a release on March 31 and “The Woman King” will release on April 14. The 2018 Indian hit “Sui Dhaaga: Made in India” will release in China on March 31.