Tamil Blockbuster ‘Love Today’ Gets Bollywood Remake From Phantom, AGS (EXCLUSIVE)

Hit Tamil-language romantic comedy “Love Today” will be remade in the Hindi-language by Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment.

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the Tamil film features Ranganathan in his acting debut, Sathyaraj, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in lead roles. The film followed two young lovers who are forced to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that.

“Love Today” was produced for $605,000 and went on to gross $12 million. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Cast and crew details of the Hindi-language version have not been revealed yet.

Phantom Studios was formerly Phantom Films, founded by celebrated Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs of Wasseypur”) and his partners, the directors and producers Vikramaditya Motwane (“Bhavesh Joshi Superhero”) Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) and producer Madhu Mantena (“Trapped”). Their seven-year partnership was dissolved in 2018.

Srishti Behl, formerly director, international original film at Netflix India, is the CEO of Phantom Studios, which was formed last year.

Behl said: “This entertaining look at love in today’s technology-forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms.”

AGS Entertainment was established in 2006 by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh and has produced hits “Santhosh Subramanium,” “Madrasapattinam,” “Anegan,” “Thani Oruvan” and “Bigil.”

Archana Kalpathi, creative producer, AGS Entertainment, said: “With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. ‘Love Today’ is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience.”

The Hindi remake of “Love Today” is expected to release in early 2024.