‘Last Film Show,’ ‘Village Rockstars’ to Screen at France’s Inaugural India-Themed Nirvana Festival

India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars, Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show,” and Rima Das’ acclaimed 2017 festival favorite “Village Rockstars,” are amongst the films screening at the inaugural Nirvana – Festival de la Culture et du Cinema Indiens.

Taking place in Saint-Tropez May 26-28, the festival will also screen Shubhashish Bhutiani’s 2016 Venice winner “Hotel Salvation” and Rajat Kapoor’s “RK/RKAY” (2022). On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the director’s cut of the international version of Ketan Mehta’s freedom fight themed “The Rising” (2005) will be screened.

Indian filmmakers Sundaram Tagore, Deepa Sahi, Surina Narula and Sanjay Bhutiani will speak at a roundtable on Indo-French cinema.

In addition, there will be a culinary exhibition of Indian cuisine, performances from Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan and Lou Rampèu de Sant-Troupès and an introduction to yoga by Praveen Bisht. Author Bhuvan Lall’s book “India on the World Stage” will be launched during the festival.

Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India in France, said: “The first edition of the Nirvana festival is a tribute to the India-Saint Tropez partnership tied by threads of history and nurtured through centuries, and one that will bring the two countries, societies and people closer. With flavors of cinema, dance, music, yoga and Indian cuisine, Nirvana will present a kaleidoscope of India’s culture to the people of the great city of Saint-Tropez and reflect the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ meaning the world is one family.”

Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint-Tropez, added: “With our first edition of Nirvana we wish to strengthen the bond between the cultural and cinema industries of France and India. In this partnership with India, we have put in all our energies in promoting our city of Saint-Tropez as the foremost choice for Indians for filmmaking, travel, family holidays and as a marriage destination.”