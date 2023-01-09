Kartik Aaryan Debuts as Producer With ‘Shehzada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will debut as a producer with his upcoming film “Shehzada.”

Aaryan joins producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. The production companies are T-Series Films, part of their 100-film slate, Allu Entertainment and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan (“Dishoom”), the film stars Aaryan, Kriti Sanon (“Bhediya”), Manisha Koirala (“India Sweets and Spices”), Paresh Rawal (“The Storyteller”) and Sachin Khedekar (“Dhamaka”).

“Shehzada” is an adaptation of Trivikram Srinivas’ Telugu-language action comedy drama “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” also produced by Arvind, which was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2020.

In what was otherwise a bleak 2022 for Bollywood, Aaryan headlined T-Series’ comedy-horror film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” that was one of the top earners for the industry.

The filmmakers said: “It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. Like us Kartik too believes in wide-reaching films that appeal to youngsters, families and the masses. ‘Shehzada’ is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer.”

Aaryan’s debut as a Bollywood leading man, comedy “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” (2011), co-produced and distributed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, was a sleeper hit and its 2015 sequel “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” was also a success. His breakout film was 2018’s comic love triangle “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” which was a smash hit.

Next up, Aaryan is headlining the third instalment of T-Series’ hit “Aashiqui” franchise, an untitled film by Sameer Vidwans (“Anandi Gopal”) and “Captain India,” a patriotic film by Hansal Mehta (“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”).

“Shehzada” is due to release on Feb. 10.