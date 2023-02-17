Karen Gillan and Marton Csokas Join Russell Crowe in Cold Case Crime Film ‘Sleeping Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)



Karen Gillan, Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood and Thomas M Wright join the cast of book-to-film crime drama film “Sleeping Dogs,” which shoots in Australia from next month. They join the previously announced Russell Crowe in the cast.

The film is a book-to-film adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s critically acclaimed novel, “The Book of Mirrors,” with a screenplay by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage (“Assassins Creed,” “Exodus: Gods and Kings”). The film also marks Cooper’s feature directorial debut.

In the wake of a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment, Crowe’s character, a former homicide detective, is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from his past – the grisly murder of a college professor (Csokas). Fighting to regain his memory, the detective enlists his former partner to help him revive the investigation. They encounter a magnetic and mysterious woman (Gillan), a tangle of contradictions and secrets and a horrific reality that changes the detective’s world view in the blink of an eye.

Nickel City Pictures is partnering with Highland Film Group, with worldwide sales continuing at the European Film Market, alongside the current Berlin Film Festival.

Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures produces, alongside Cooper, Collage, Deborah Glover and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary.

Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier and Ford Corbett executive produce.

Gillan was introduced to worldwide audiences as the adventurous sidekick, Amy Pond in the science fiction series “Doctor Who.” She later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” as well as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and most recently, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” She has also starred in the hit action-comedy “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” its sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Duel.”

Csokas appeared in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, as well as “The Debt,” “The Equalizer” and “Cuckoo.”

Greenwood has starred in Australian films including “The Nightingale,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson” with TV credits including the third season of “Bump” on Stan.

Wright came to international attention in Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake” and was writer-director of “The Stranger,” which premiered last year in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

Gillan is represented by UTA, Linden Entertainment and Maison Two. Csokas is repped by Sue Barnett & Associates, Independent Talent Group, Gersh and Anonymous Content. Greenwood is repped by Shanahan Management and Circle of Confusion. Wright is repped by UTA and Stacey Testro International.

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate also includes the sci-fi thriller “The Astronaut,” starring Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne; Simon West’s action comedy “Old Guy,” starring Christoph Waltz; Audrey Cummings’ western action film “Place of Bones,” starring Heather Graham and Tom Hopper; and William Eubank’s action thriller “Land of Bad,” starring Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.