Karan Johar to be Honored at British Parliament (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian media personality Karan Johar will be honored at the British parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry.

Johar has many avatars, as a film director, as a producer and distributor via his Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, a flamboyant talk show host, talent show judge and actor. He has a special relationship with the U.K., having filmed many of his productions such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” across the country.

His blockbusters “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” and “My Name Is Khan” became the highest grossing Indian films at the U.K. box office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records at the time. In 2012, he was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

Films backed by Dharma in various capacities include “Sooryavanshi,” the Baahubhali franchise, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

Johar’s immensely popular celebrity talk show “Koffee with Karan” has been running on the Star network, and later streamer Disney+ Hotstar, since 2004.

2023 marks Johar’s 25th anniversary working in the entertainment industry, and will be celebrated with his next film, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releasing in U.K. cinemas and globally this summer on July 28.

Johar will be honored in the presence of Lords and members of parliament on June 20 at the Palace of Westminster, where both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the U.K. parliament, are located.