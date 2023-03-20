Indonesian Horror Title ‘Motel Melati’ Sets Regional Distribution – Global Bulletin

MOTEL MOVES



Indonesian horror feature “Losmen Melati” (aka “Motel Melati”) has set theatrical releases in Malaysian and Singaporean cinemas on April 6, and April 13, respectively, following its release in Indonesia on Thursday. The film is co-directed by Mike Wiluan and Billy Christian. It tells the story of a secluded and enigmatic guest house, run by its mystifying owner, Madam Melati. As she lures in unsuspecting visitors to the guest house, they are confronted with their worst nightmares, never to be seen again. The movie features a cast of Alexandra Gottardo (“Tanah Air Beta”), Kiki Narendra (“Perempuan Tanah Jahanam”), Fandy Christian (“Letters for You”) and Samuel Panjaitan (“Ghost also Selfie”). Presented by streamer Catchplay and Infinite Studios, “Losmen Melati” is co-distributed by Clover Films and Golden Village Pictures in Singapore.

SELLING TO HONG KONG



Independent TV distributor All3Media International has struck new sales deals in Hong Kong with Now TV. Now Studio, Now TV’s subscription VOD service will premiere Drama Republic’s lauded series “The English.” Led by acclaimed, award nominated performances from Chaske Spender and Emily Blunt, the six-part drama is an epic Western. The package was announced at FilMart.

Now Studio has acquired Five Mile Films’ “The Dog Academy,” which tracks the journey of misbehaving dogs and their owners to find a happier relationship, and North One’s “Fifth Gear Recharged,” a car show focusing exclusively on electric vehicles.



In a separate deal, All3Media International has signed a non-scripted content package for Now True, another subscription VOD service curated by Now TV. Titles licensed in this deal include the second season of Wonderhood’s “My Grandparents War,” which follows international stars including Keira Knightley and Kit Harrington, as they discover the extraordinary stories of their family history from 20th Century conflicts.

Also included in this deal are two titles from All3Media International’s premium factual slate; Lion TV’s “Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves” and Top Hat Productions‘ “The Box.”

Additional content travelling to Hong Kong include Two Rivers’ “Monster: The Mystery of Loch Ness,” two Spun Gold titles Royal documentary “Harry & William: What Went Wrong” and lifestyle series “Inside Beverly Hills – The Land of the Rich and Famous” and Wonderhood’s “The Airport: Back in The Skies.”

HIGH-LEVEL APPOINTMENT



Former South Australia Premier Mike Rann has been appointed as chair of the board at the South Australian Film Corporation. Rann was premier and Minister for Economic Development from 2002 to 2011. During his term the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios production facilities in Glenside were established. So to were the Adelaide Film Festival and the AFF Investment Fund. Rann will be joined on the SAFC board by prominent lawyer Brian Hayes KC, who has specialized in planning administrative and environmental law for 50 years across Australia. He has also been a film producer for seven years and was coproducer on 2018 film “Hotel Mumbai.”



SHANGHAI GETS ANIMATED



Shanghai Film Group, the stock market-listed producer and cinema operator, has acquired a majority stake in Shangyingyuan Culture and Technology Development, a Shanghai-based intellectual property developer, for RMB61.2 million ($8.8 million). The target company is owner of “Yao-Chinese Folktales,” a popular animation series which aired earlier this year. SFG is expected to appoint a GM at Shangyingyuan. The group describes the move as an example of diversification.



STUDIO START



Construction is underway on the Screen Queensland Studios in Cairns. Costing A$12.6 million ($8.4 million) the development is seen as a hub for the region and to lure more productions to Queensland. There will be production offices, editing suites, sound recording studio, construction and wardrobe facilities. The Queensland state government has also allocated A$7.95 million ($5.3 million) over six years for operational costs and to support job opportunities in the Far North of Queensland. Productions in the region recently supported through Screen Queensland in North and Far North Queensland include “Love is in the Air,” starring Delta Goodrem, U.S. feature film “Wizards!,” Stan original drama series “Black Snow,” feature documentary “Beyond The Reef,” reality series “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” “Puff: Wonders of the Reef” and Universal Pictures’ romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise.”



DIGITAL DAYS



DNEG, the VFX and animation group, is to host an in-person technology event in Bengaluru, India, on March 25, with the aim of sharing the latest trends and innovations in visual storytelling. Speakers include: Merzin Tavaria -DNEG president, global production & operations; Paul Franklin, DNEG VFX supervisor and multiple Oscar-winner; Paul Salvini, global chief technology officer of DNEG; Muralidhar Sridhar, senior VP of Prime Focus Technologies; Martine Bertrand, senior researcher in AI at DNEG; and Vivek Reddy, co-founder of Viga Entertainment. The event is organized in partnership with the Bengaluru SIGGRAPH Chapter and Asifa India.