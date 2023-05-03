India’s IN10 Media Network Launches MovieVerse Studios, Reveals Diverse Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian media and entertainment company IN10 Media Network has launched its film division, MovieVerse Studios.

The film studio aims to “produce fresh and engaging content in Hindi and regional languages that connect with theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms,” the studio said in a statement.

The studio has revealed a diverse slate across genres. These include an action survival rescue drama based on a true story in partnership with Bake My Cake Films, helmed by Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav, which has hit films like “Batla House,” “Dasvi” and the upcoming “Tehran” to its credit. It will be directed by Umang Vyas (“Ventilator,” “Dear Father”).

The slate also includes a thriller in partnership with Faith Films’ Viki Rajani, producer of “Table No. 21,” “R…Rajkumar” and “Munna Michael,” which will be directed by Pavan Kripalani (“Ragini MMS,” “Phobia,” “Bhoot Police,” “Gaslight”); and a supernatural drama with DING Entertainment, whose Tanveer Bookwala has produced series “Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side” and several other shows including “Apaharan” and “The Haunting.”

Also in the works is an action thriller drama co-produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment, the boutique company known for producing films “Neerja,” “Tumhari Sulu” and “Looop Lapeta.”

Additionally, the studio will release two Tamil-language films in partnership with T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, one of south India’s biggest film production and distribution companies, and has produced acclaimed films like “Moondram Pirai,” “Viswasam” and “Maaran.” One of the films will be directed by Binu Subramanyam who has worked with well-known filmmakers Priyadarshan and Selvaraghavan.

IN10 operates linear broadcast channels Epic TV, Ishara, ShowBox and Filamchi; digital channels Epic On, DocuBay and Latestly; and production outfit Juggernaut Productions.

Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said: “We are thrilled to introduce MovieVerse Studios as a new addition to the IN10 Media Network family. The studio is a testament to our commitment to creating content that resonates with moviegoers universally. Films are yet another innovative way for us to strengthen our existing bond with audiences by providing quality content.”

Vivek Krishnani, formerly managing director at Sony Pictures Films India, who now serves as CEO of MovieVerse Studios, added: “At MovieVerse Studios, our focus is on creating fresh content in Hindi as well as regional languages and is driven by our passion for storytelling and our deep understanding of audience preferences. We are dedicated to bringing innovative and compelling stories to life in partnership with some of the best talent, creators and technicians in the industry. We are here to entertain and we promise to do just that.”

Pictured: from left to right (standing): T.G. Thyagarajan, Viki Rajani, Sandeep Leyzell, Atul Kasbekar, Vivek Krishnani, Aditya Pittie, Tanveer Bookwala, Pavan Kriplani, Umang Vyas, Anup Chandrashekaran. Left to right (sitting): Tanuj Garg, Avni Bathija.