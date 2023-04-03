Hrithik Roshan’s Spy Universe Film ‘War 2’ to be Directed by ‘Brahmastra’ Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji will direct “War 2,” one of the future instalments in leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

Mukerji previously directed Disney’s Indian mythological superhero film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva,” which was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2022, grossing $52 million. He debuted with coming of age film “Wake Up Sid” (2009) and followed up with romcom “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” (2013).

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, “Tiger 3,” is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline “Tiger vs Pathaan,” which is due to commence production in January 2024.

In the Tiger franchise, Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore, AKA Tiger, who belongs to Indian intelligence agency RAW and Kaif plays Zoya Humaini from Pakistan’s ISI. In “War,” Roshan is rogue RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Shroff his protégé Khalid Rahmani. In “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan plays exiled RAW agent Pathaan and Padukone ISI agent Rubina Mohsin.

Tiger has an extended cameo in “Pathaan” and the film also features Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), who first appeared in “War” and is expected to be in “Tiger 3” as well.

A trade source told Variety: “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct ‘War 2.’ Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with ‘War 2.’ Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward.”

Meanwhile, Mukerji posted a note on Instagram, saying: “The time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse, and my life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on part 1… I have been focused on creating the vision for part two and part three – which I know will be bigger and more ambitious than part 1! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra two and three! And… I have decided that we are going to make the two films… together! Allowing them to release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! I have another piece of news to share…The universe presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct. What the movie is… more on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan.”