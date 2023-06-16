Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr to be Joined by Kiara Advani in ‘War 2’

Top Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will join Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the cast of Yash Raj Films’ “War 2,” Variety has learned.

Advani debuted with hit “Fugly” (2014) and has starred in several more hits since, including “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016), “Bharath Ane Nenu” (2018), “Kabir Singh” (2019), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” (both 2022). She is also known for Netflix anthology “Lust Stories” (2018) and direct-to-digital Prime Video film “Shershaah” (2021).

“War 2” will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who previously helmed Disney’s Indian mythological superhero film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.”

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, “Tiger 3,” is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline “Tiger vs Pathaan,” which is due to commence production in January 2024.

A trade source told Variety: “Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Aditya present her in ‘War 2.’ All the heroines of the spy universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with ‘War 2.'”