India’s Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Team Again on New Film Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Guneet Monga and director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana are teaming again on a new film project.

The pair previously collaborated on 2020 short “Pinni,” part of Netflix anthology “Zindagi inShort.” Details of the new film are under wraps but Variety understands that it is a dramatic comedy. It will be produced by Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment banner.

Monga is one of India’s best known producers globally and her credits include Cannes selections “The Lunchbox,” “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Masaan.” She served as an executive producer on Oscar-winning short “Period. End of Sentence.” Her recent project, Netflix documentary short “The Elephant Whisperers,” directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is shortlisted in the Academy Awards’ Documentary Short category.

Monga is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Khurrana’s debut feature “Sharmajee Ki Beti,” a female-centric slice-of-life comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, is due to release this year.

Along with influential producer Ekta Kapoor, Monga and Khurrana have previously collaborated on Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective to support and empower Indian female talent in the film industry.

Khurrana said: “Guneet is an incredible collaborator, a maverick in making special stories seen and heard. I have immense respect for her in the way she trusts a director’s vision and lets the story fly. I had the most beautiful experience while working on our short film and I think the both of us made a pact in an unsaid way of collaborating on many things together in future. Our energies were so synced and I am elated that the vision we had is now becoming a reality and we are coming together with a film that we both truly believe in.”

Monga added: “Tahira is a really good writer with a deep understanding of human relationships. She is able to convey these intimate connections through her nuanced writing. As a production house, we were drawn to ‘Pinni’ because of the subtext alongside a truly empowering story. Her view of this world and her understanding cuts across classes. Tahira’s approach and sensitivity is what I truly find fascinating.”