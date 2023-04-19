Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s Pakistan Blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Gets Unprecedented International Rerelease (EXCLUSIVE)

Bilal Lashari’s “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” Pakistan’s highest grossing film of all time, is getting an unprecedented theatrical rerelease in key international markets.

South Asian films have almost never had theatrical rereleases due to satellite and streaming rights being assigned post the standard window after their theatrical releases.

Six months after its theatrical debut, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” will rerelease across 15 sites in the U.K., seven sites in the U.S. and two sites in the U.A.E. on April 21, in the Eid holiday frame.

To date, the film has amassed $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens, making it the highest grossing Pakistan-made and Punjabi-language film to date and the top South Asian film in the U.K. from 2018 to 2022. It grossed more than five times Pakistan’s previous box office champion, “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.”

Additionally, producer Brian Adler, also known for visual effects for “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Venom” and “Ad Astra,” has come on board “The Legend Of Maula Jatt” as an executive producer.

The film has also had a cultural impact with merchandising continuing to sell worldwide. A replica of the “gandasa” (axe) featured in the film raised over $50,000 at a charity auction in Toronto last month, while an art exhibit in Pakistan’s largest cinema multiplex is also showcasing props, weapons, behind-the-scenes memorabilia and miniature models to celebrate the film’s success.

Produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, the film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.” It focuses on the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan) and Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi), the leader of a brutal gang. Mahira Khan plays Mukkho, a fiery village woman who is Maula Jatt’s romantic interest.

Hikmat said: “The cultural impact that ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ managed to create deserved a bigger digital window and a longer run in cinemas. We are constantly inquired about the OTT release, which has been on hold till now. We felt if a movie comes and goes on a streaming platform without the grandeur, fanfare and attention of cinema release it lacks a certain je ne sais quoi.”

Lashari added: “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support our film has received from fans around the globe. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thrilled for everyone to have another chance to experience the magic, heart and camaraderie that we poured into this epic story.”

Pranab Kapadia, founder of Moviegoers Entertainment, the overseas distributors for “The Legend Of Maula Jatt,” said: “We are absolutely delighted to witness history in the making. Never before has any [Pakistan] film rereleased within six months of its original release. Thanks to the love of audiences across the globe and support from our exhibition partners, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ continues to set box office records.”