‘Farewell My Concubine’ Uncut Restoration, Last Godard Film Among Toronto’s Classics, Wavelength Sections

A 4K uncut restoration of Chen Kaige’s 1993 Palme d’Or winner “Farewell My Concubine” is a highlight of the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Classics strand while Jean-Luc Godard’s last film will feature in Wavelengths.

The classics strand also includes Canadian producer-director Brigitte Berman’s Oscar-winning feature documentary “Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got” (1985), portraying the life of the clarinettist and bandleader, and, after decades of oblivion Jacques Rivette’s New Wave classic “L’amour fou” (1969), whose original celluloid elements were damaged in a fire. A 50th anniversary screening of “Touki Bouki” (1973), from Sengal’s Djibril Diop Mambéty and Ousmane Sembène’s “Xala” (1975), presented in 4K, complete the program. Classics is curated by Robyn Citizen, director of programming and platform lead, with contributions from Andréa Picard.

The Wavelengths strand has 12 feature films and 19 shorts, as well as a suite of four restored early films by Chantal Akerman and “Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars,” the last film from the legendary Jean-Luc Godard, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year.

Wavelengths is curated by senior TIFF curator Andréa Picard and Jesse Cumming, who this year is taking on the new role of associate curator. The programme also includes feature film contributions from members of TIFF’s international programming team — Giovanna Fulvi, June Kim, Dorota Lech, Jason Anderson and Norm Wilner.

2023 Wavelengths program:

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

“Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World” Radu Jude | Romania/Luxembourg/France/Croatia

North American Premiere

“Here” Bas Devos | Belgium

North American Premiere

“The Human Surge 3” Eduardo Williams | Argentina/Portugal/Brazil/Netherlands/Taiwan/Hong Kong/Sri Lanka/Peru

North American Premiere

“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” Phạm Thiên n | Vietnam/Singapore/France/Spain

North American Premiere

“Mademoiselle Kenopsia” Denis Côté | Canada

North American Premiere

“Mambar Pierrette” Rosine Mbakam | Belgium/Cameroon

North American Premiere

“Music” Angela Schanelec | Germany/France/Serbia

North American Premiere

“Nowhere Near” Miko Revereza | Philippines

North American Premiere

“Orlando, My Political Biography” Paul B. Preciado | France

Canadian Premiere

“Pictures of Ghosts” Kleber Mendonça Filho | Brazil

North American Premiere

“Youth (Spring)” Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands

North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS PAIRINGS

“He Thought He Died” Isiah Medina | Canada

World Premiere

preceded by

“Laberint Sequences” Blake Williams | Canada

North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

Wavelengths 1: Quiet as It’s Kept

“Bouquets 31-40” Rose Lowder | France

Canadian Premiere

“Film Sculpture (1)” Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

“Film Sculpture (2)” Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

“Film Sculpture (4)” Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

“Film Sculpture (3)” Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

“It follows It passes on” Erica Sheu | Taiwan/USA

World Premiere

“Mast-del Maryam Tafakory” | U.K./Iran

North American Premiere

“Shrooms” Jorge Jácome | Portugal

World Premiere

“Quiet as It’s Kept” Ja’Tovia Gary | U.S.

International Premiere

Wavelengths 2: Sundown

“Let’s Talk” Simon Liu | Hong Kong

World Premiere

“Light, Noise, Smoke, and Light, Noise, Smoke” Tomonari Nishikawa | Japan

World Premiere

“NYC RGB” Viktoria Schmid | Austria/U.S.

Canadian Premiere

“Slow Shift” Shambhavi Kaul | India/USA

World Premiere

“Sundown” Steve Reinke | U.S./Canada/Austria

World Premiere

“We Don’t Talk Like We Used To” Joshua Gen Solondz | U.S./Japan/Hong Kong

World Premiere

Wavelengths 3: Outlines – Akerman/Costa/Godard

“Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind the Camera” Chantal Akerman | Belgium

North American Premiere

“The Daughters of Fire” Pedro Costa | Portugal

North American Premiere

“Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars” Jean-Luc Godard | France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

2023 Classics program:

“Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got” Brigitte Berman | Canada

“Farewell My Concubine” Chen Kaige | China/Hong Kong

“L’amour fou” Jacques Rivette | France

“Touki Bouki” Djibril Diop Mambéty | Senegal

“Xala” Ousmane Sembène | Senegal