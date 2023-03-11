‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Lauds George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ Support, Reveals Admiration for Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung — Asian Film Awards

“Emily in Paris” star Lucas Bravo is thankful to George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who starred with him in hit 2022 romcom “Ticket to Paradise.”

The dashing French star, who is also known for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” was speaking at a press meet for the 16th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, where he is a presenter.

“George and Julia happen to be the most generous, kind and protective people I’ve ever worked with — they go out of their way to make the set a safe place,” Bravo said. “They gave me an opportunity to improvise, they made me feel loved and accepted. And I’ve learned with them that the bigger the star, the nicer the person, so it gives me a lot of fuel for the rest of my career.”

Bravo also revealed his admiration for Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung, stemming from the time he watched Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love” (2000). Bravo said that he had watched the film as a boy and described it as his first “emotional cinema.” The actor said he hoped to meet Leung at the awards, where he is nominated for best actor for “Where the Wind Blows.”

The trip to Hong Kong is Bravo’s first visit to Asia. The actor said that he had spent his time focusing on the Americas so far because he wanted to build a career there.

“When you spend that much time being from Europe, focusing on one continent, other continents are left out. And I finally have the time to focus on Asia,” Bravo said, adding that he wants to be stimulated by its creative side, food and culture, with Hong Kong being his first step.

Bravo has spent his time in Hong Kong so far walking around with his camera and being stimulated by the city’s perfumes, colors, fashion, people and architecture. The actor said that the brain has to be fed with something new, otherwise “it is the death of creativity.”