Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ Action-Packed Trailer Unveiled for Zee Studios Film (EXCLUSIVE)

An action-packed trailer has been unveiled for “King of Kotha,” headlined by Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film is due to release worldwide on Aug. 24, during the Onam festival holiday frame.

The cast also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha and Gokul Suresh in pivotal roles.

The trailer was released by stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Suriya and Nagarjuna.

Salmaan said: “‘King of Kotha’ has been an extraordinary journey. The rich characters, intricate story and grand production scale set this film apart. Collaborating with Zee Studios for the first time adds to the excitement. It’s been an exhilarating journey for Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios, and me – a perfect Onam treat for my audience.”

Akshay Kejriwal, head of Zee Studios South, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring ‘King of Kotha’ to audiences worldwide, this Onam. The film’s compelling narrative coupled with a massive production scale promises a cinematic experience that will captivate viewers. It’s been an unforgettable journey and we couldn’t have hoped for better partners than Wayfarer Films to bring this vision to life.”

Though hailing from the Kerala-based Malayalam-language film industry, Salmaan is a rare breed in Indian cinema in that he has equal felicity in multiple languages. A superstar of Malayalam-language cinema with hits including “Kurup” (2021) and “Bangalore Days” (2014), Salmaan is also known for Tamil-language success “O Kadhal Kanmani” (2015) and Hindi-language “Karwaan” (2018). His 2022 release “Sita Ramam” was a hit across its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi-language versions. His last release was the Hindi-language Bollywood film “Chup” (2022).

Salmaan also stars in Raj & DK’s upcoming Netflix series “Guns & Gulaabs” and film “Kaantha.”

Watch the trailer here: