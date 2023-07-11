‘Chopin,’ Asian American Drama Film, Wraps Production on High Note (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Asian American feature film “Chopin,” starring Eddie Liu (“Kung Fu,” Never Have I Ever, “Silicon Valley”) and Violett Beane (“God Friended Me,” “The Flash”), officially wrapped a 25-day shoot on June 4. Announced last year, the film is now in post-production and scheduled for an early 2024 premiere.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Vincent Lin, a successful commercials director and co-founder of Valiant Pictures. The film, written by Lin, also stars Golden Horse Film Award winner Leon Dai (“Your Name Engraved Herein,” “Cannot Live Without You”) and Taiwanese legend Wu Min (“The Queen!”).

It tells the story of Chopin Wu (Liu), who returns home to small-town America where he grew up, to amend an estranged relationship with his workaholic father (Dai). With a sudden appearance from his ailing grandmother (Wu), he is confronted by a past he had left behind. Chopin is forced to re-examine old relationships, embrace a heritage he once denied and discover the importance of family and identity.

Additional cast includes Jake Manley (“The Order”), Michael Bow (“The Maze Runner,” “S.W.A.T”) and Janet Hsieh (“Fun Taiwan”). Producers include Valiant Pictures’ co-founder Matthew D’Amato (“Clementine,” “Snakehead”) and Guo Guo (“Smoking Tigers,” “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”), with casting directors Ashley Ingram and Michael D’Amato (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “When They See Us”).

“As much as you, the director, say you would do anything to tell your story the way you want to, the truth is you’ll be fighting a tight schedule, working on a limited budget with limited resources, and facing obstacles you never even knew you’d face. Because of that, the film you set out to make tends to evolve. Hopefully, as the director, it’s for the better,” said Lin.

