Hong Kong Box Office Sees Lofty Drama ‘A Guilty Conscience’ Reach Same Flight Level as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Global Bulletin

HONG KONG HIGH

Already the highest grossing local film in its home market, courtroom drama, “A Guilty Conscience” has broken into Hong Kong’s all-time top ten box office ranking with a cumulative of HK$107 million ($13.7 million). Data from Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. shows the film achieving the feat after just 41 days in cinemas and coming within HK$1 million ($150,000) of overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick.” The data firm noted that the last time a Hong Kong film got this far was with fantasy-action-comedy “Kung Fu Hustle” in 2004. Since then, it has been overtaken by a fleet of Hollywood titles. Hong Hong’s current top ten is headed by “Avengers: Endgame” and includes six Marvel movies, the two “Avatar” titles and “Titanic.”

STREAMER ENCOURAGES CHURN

With its shares buoyed by recent more positive results, Chinese video streamer iQiyi is returning to the capital markets – again. The NASDAQ-listed company is issuing $600 million of convertible senior notes (collateralized debt that can be converted into equity) with a 2028 maturity. They bear a 6.5% annual interest rate. The company says that it will use the new cash to repay some of its existing debt securities and promptly announced that it will buy back $245 million of 2026 notes. The effective conversion rate of the new debt is $9.86 per ADS. That is 27% higher than the share price a the time of the announcement. But the company’s recent profitable fourth quarter and leap in subscriber numbers, despite an 18-month cost-cutting effort, have been greeted with more bullish recommendations from the securities analysts that follow the firm.

CHINESE CLASSICS

The Hong Kong International Film Festival has added four restored Chinese-language classics to its upcoming lineup. The include: the director’s cut of Patrick Tam’s sexy and violence-rich 1982 film “Nomad”; Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Venice-winning “A City of Sadness”; Hsu Hsiao-ming’s “Dust of Angels”; and Edward Yang’s 1994 satire “A Confucian Confusion.” The 47th edition of the HKIFF will run March 30 – April 10.