Anthony Chen Bows Two Debut Features at HAF

Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen wears his producers hat at the Hong Kong — Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) shepherding two projects from debut directors.

Chen’s feature directorial debut “Ilo Ilo” (2013) won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes. His most recent film as director, “Drift,” bowed at Sundance earlier this year. As a producer, Chen’s recent credits include Locarno selection “Arnold Is a Model Student” and Busan selection and Red Sea winner “Ajoomma.”

First up is the English-language animated feature “Skin Coat,” directed by Singapore’s Tan Wei Keong. Set in the 16th century, it will follow a son who returns to his village to see his aging parents, and his male lover has to put on a woman’s skin coat to accompany him back home.

“‘Skin Coat’ is a story that explores identity, alter egos, and love that endures against all odds. As a gay person who grew up in Singapore where same-sex relationships were considered criminal for a long time, and are still subject to repression, I find myself naturally drawn to writing queer stories that imagine all sorts of possibilities,” Tan says. “In a way, I am indulging in fantasies about what could have been in my own life. ‘Skin Coat’ has been percolating in my mind as I made my previous short animated films that also touched on similar themes. Now, it feels like the ideal moment to expand this universe and the story through my first feature.”

Teoh Yi Peng and Chen will produce via their Giraffe Pictures.

“I have known Wei Keong for over 15 years. I consider him both a contemporary and a close friend, and have admired his animation work for the longest time,” says Chen. “He is undeniably one of the most talented animators Singapore has ever produced, and what strikes me even more is the emotion his work delivers. ‘Skin Coat’ has been a story I have been developing with him for a few years now. I’m looking forward to realize this on the big screen.”

Teoh adds, “This is a story that we feel is profoundly beautiful and moving, a universal tale about love, family and sacrifice. Coupled with Wei Keong’s wonderful artistic sensibility, we are confident it has the potential to move audiences everywhere.”

“Skin Coat” is budgeted at $1.2 million; $50,000 of that total has been secured. This is the first foray into animation for Giraffe Pictures. At HAF they are looking for potential international co-production partners and the right sales agent that can position and champion the film at the highest level on the arthouse circuit.

Meanwhile, Shanghai-based Canopy Pictures, set up by Chen and Chinese producer Xie Meng — who is also known for his Rediance outfit, whose credits include Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s 2020 feature ”Memoria” — is backing Tang Peiyan’s feature debut, “A Better Tomorrow,” shot in the Putonghua language. The film will follow a high school student who experiences a short but bittersweet coming of age when living independently for the first time.

“It is very much inspired by my own memories and experiences of high school life,” Tang says. “If I don’t make it as a first film, the innocence and raw nature of who I am now might be lost years later.”

Canopy, which debuted with Chen’s Mainland Chinese debut, “The Breaking Ice,” which is currently in post, has budgeted “A Better Tomorrow” at $1.18 million, of which $20,000 has been secured.

Chen says, “Peiyan is a Chinese filmmaker I have been mentoring for a few years now. I have watched him grow and slowly find his identity as a filmmaker, I’m here helping him find his steps towards making his first feature.”

At HAF Chen hopes to “find potential partners who can relate and connect with Peiyan’s coming of age story, and want to support him on this journey.”