Alia Bhatt Joined by Sharvari Wagh in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Sharvari Wagh will join Alia Bhatt in the cast of the first female-led film in leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, Variety has learned.

Wagh debuted as one of the leads in Prime Video series “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi ke liye” and made her film debut with “Bunty Aur Babli 2.” The spy universe film, where Bhatt is due to play a “super agent,” will commence production in 2024, Variety understands.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest instalment in the universe, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed some $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, “Tiger 3,” is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline “Tiger vs Pathaan,” which is due to commence production in January 2024. “Brahmastra” filmmaker Ayan Mukerji will direct “War 2,” starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, which will begin principal photography in November.

“Sharvari is a phenomenal actress who has been groomed for years by YRF. She is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above of the rest of the actresses from her generation,” a trade source told Variety.

“This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF spy universe that has only cast superstars in the lead,” the source added.

Wagh is currently shooting Nikkhil Advani’s “Vedaa.”