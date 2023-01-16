Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Karthi, Vikram Headline 18-Strong Netflix Tamil Cinema Slate

Top stars feature in an 18-strong Tamil-language film slate that will bow on Netflix after theatrical release.

Several of the titles will also be made available on the service in the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Dream Warrior Pictures has “Japan,” starring Karthi, directed by Rajumurugan, Studio Green has “Thangalaan,” starring Vikram, directed by Pa. Ranjith and Sithara Entertainments/Srikara Studios/ Fortune Four Cinemas, “Vaathi,” starring Dhanush, directed by Venky Atluri.

Lyca Productions has six films on the slate led by a project identified as “AK62,” the next film from Ajith Kumar, who currently has “Thunivu” on release. P. Vasu’s “Chandramukhi 2,” starring Raghava Lawrence, the sequel to the 2005 smash hit starring superstar Rajinikanth is also from Lyca, as are their untitled 18th production, starring Vidaarth and Yogi Babu and directed by T. Arulchezhian; their 20th production, starring Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh, directed by Rohin Venkatesan; and 24th production featuring Bharatiraja and Arulnithi, directed by Harish Prabhu.

Suraj’s “Naai Sekar Returns,” a spin-off of comedian Vadivelu’s character in “Thalai Nagaram” (2006), is also from Lyca.

From Red Giant Movies comes “Maamannan,” starring Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh and Udayanidhi Stalin, directed by Mari Selvaraj, with music by A.R. Rahman. Suresh also stars in “Revolver Rita” from The Route/Passion Studios, directed by K. Chandru.

Vishnu Vishal Studios contributes two films to the lineup, both starring Vishnu Vishal – “Aaryan,” directed by Praveen K.; and, alongside RT Teamworks, “Gatta Kusthi.”

From Passion Studios comes “Iraivan,” starring Jayam Ravi and directed by I. Ahmed and from Potential Studios, “Irugappatru,” starring Vikram Prabhu and Shraddha Srinath, directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan.

Stone Bench Films contributes “Jigarthanda Double X,” starring Raghava Lawrence and S.J. Suryah, Karthik Subbaraj’s follow-up to his 2014 hit “Jigarthanda.”

YNOT Studios has “Thalaikoothal,” featuring Samuthirakani and Kathir, directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan and from Super Good Films, there is “Varalaru Mukkiyam,” starring Jiiva, directed by Santosh Rajan.

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix, said: “Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Films like ‘Beast,’ ‘Doctor’ and ‘Gatta Kushti’ were enjoyed and created conversations among our audiences globally and we’re confident that our new lineup of Tamil films will have the same effect. The slate presents a variety of films across multiple genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India and with the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we’re pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world.”