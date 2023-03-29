Ajay Devgn in ‘Maidaan’: Watch First Teaser for Zee Studios Period Soccer Themed Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Ajay Devgn headlines “Maidaan,” a soccer themed film that is based on a true story.

Set between 1952-1962, the golden era of Indian soccer, the film follows the story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India that have not been surpassed even 60 years later.

“‘Maidaan’ is my personal favorite. I rarely say this, its one of the best films I’ve done. It has shaped up very well. Every department of the film, the storytelling, the direction, the performances, everything looks outstanding,” Devgn told Variety.

Devgn plays the role of a sports coach. “It’s a sports coach, but sports is the backdrop. Basically, it’s a very human story of a man and his struggle and his dreams and his family. So that’s lovely,” Devgn said.

The film also stars Priyamani (“The Family Man”), Gajraj Rao (“Badhaai Ho”) and Rudranil Ghosh (“Vinci Da”). It is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (“Badhaai Ho”) and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah.

“Maidaan” is produced by Zee Studios, part of its extensive 2023 slate, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. Music is by Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman.

The film will release worldwide in theaters on June 23.

“It is a big cinema experience with the matches and the drama and all that. We would want people to see it in the theaters,” Devgn said.

Devgn’s “Bholaa,” starring and directed by him, is currently on release. “Singham 3,” the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s enormously successful Singham franchise headlined by Devgn, will begin shooting this summer.

Watch the teaser here: