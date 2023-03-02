Sara Waisglass, Jonathan Kite, Thomas Lennon to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Needle Little Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sara Waisglass, Jonathan Kite and Thomas Lennon will star in an upcoming holiday feature from DeVan Clan Productions, entitled “Needle Little Christmas.”

The Christmas tale centers around kindred spirits Maddie, Elizabeth and Trevor. When Maddie passes away before the holiday season in a sudden accident, she is given a second chance at life to convince Elizabeth and Trevor that magic exists. The one problem? To do so, Maddie’s spirit is transferred into her family’s Christmas tree.

Lennon will portray Perry, an invasive neighbor with Grinch-like reservations about getting into the Christmas cheer. Maddie must thwart off Perry while reminding her family and friends of the power of love before the last needle of the tree drops, thereby erasing her from existence.

The three performers hail from popular series: Waisglass plays Maxine Baker on “Ginny & Georgia,” Kite appeared as Oleg on “2 Broke Girls” and Lennon portrays Lieutenant Jim Dangle on “Reno 911!”

Lennon also possesses an extensive list of film credits on projects like “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “The Dark Knight Rises. Waisglass has appeared in past films like “Tainted” and “An Assortment of Christmas Tales in No Particular Order,” while Kite’s feature filmography includes “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” and “Supercool.”

Production commences March 8 in El Reno, Oklahoma. Jason DeVan, best known for the “Along Came the Devil” film series, will direct the project and serve as a producer alongside his wife, Heather. “Needle Little Christmas” also marks Kite’s screenwriting feature debut.

“I couldn’t be more excited to create a classic Christmas movie that families will enjoy for generations to come,” DeVan said.