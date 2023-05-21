Quentin Tarantino Announces the Death of ‘Once Upon A Time’ Character Rick Dalton

Rick Dalton, the fictional star of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” has died at the age of 90. Played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Dalton starred as the lead in “Bounty Law” before pivoting to several smaller Western films and series including “Nebraska Jim” and “Tanner.”

Tarantino announced the character’s death via tweet through The Video Archives, a podcast co-hosted by the director and his “Pulp Fiction” co-writer Roger Avary.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series ‘Bounty Law’ and ‘The Fireman’ trilogy.”

The tweet also offered additional information about the history of Dalton stating that, “Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.”

In the podcast, the duo revisit old “VHS classics” such as “Moonraker,” “Star 80,” “Rodan” and more. In a followup tweet after the death announcement, the series promised to spend the next episode focused on some of Dalton’s favorite roles.

“Because of his passing, the episode for Rollerball has been postponed. Instead, we will come back on Tuesday with a memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick’s best roles.”

Fingers crossed they actually go through with it.

The New Beverly Cinema, which is also owned and operated by Tarantino, expressed their condolences over the loss of Dalton with a special marquee dubbing him “a wonderful actor.”

In the film, Dalton lived next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles. Together he and his stunt double/chauffeur Cliff Booth (played by Oscar-winner Brad Pitt) are attacked by Charles Manson’s followers and wind up thwarting the real-life, gruesome murder in 1969.