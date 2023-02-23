How ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Marcel’ Actors Used Voices to Dig Into Their Characters

Though there are different styles on display this year in the contest for animated feature Oscar, what unites them is the passionate, intuitive craft and care put into voicing these films by their dedicated talent. These affable actors have given voice to such colorful creations as a miniscule mollusk, a positive puppy, a desperate dad, a sassy stowaway, a wild wolf and a teen-turned-red panda. They range in experience behind the mic from newbies to veterans, but they all approach their performances no differently than their live-action work.

“I break it down the same way, especially with Perrito and his backstory,” says Harvey Guillén, who voices the unsinkable stray Chihuahua in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” “To him, it’s such a funny story, but to everyone else it’s a tragic story. In one of the first sessions, we found the voice. I wanted to find a contrast to Wagner’s character, who’s basically death.”

Wagner Moura sees his first time performing an animated character — specifically one as richly layered as the Big Bad Wolf in pursuit of the hero in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — as a learning experience: “I usually take acting too seriously and, this time, I wasn’t that self-conscious. It was very liberating. It was what acting should be about in its core — having fun.”

Jenny Slate, who’s worked in both live-action and animation, feels performing her own titular creation in “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” — now for a second time — to be easier to access than characters in other projects.

“I don’t have to interpret other people’s definitions of what it looks like to be proud or delighted or mischievous or stressed,” Slate says. “I just use what I have and filter it through him. The character, his expression and his tendencies or personal style are very much bonded to my own psyche and the currents in my imagination.”

Slate finds it incredibly therapeutic. “It helps me accept my harder emotions when I play them out as Marcel.”

In “Turning Red,” 13-year-old Meilin Lee is caught in the throes of puberty — ironically similar to the obstacle faced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang during the film’s gestation. “Because I was a similar age to Mei when I was cast, I didn’t need to try different voices. But after watching a screening of a draft, two years into production, the producer jokingly told me that you can hear my voice change throughout the film. Then I realized oh, ha ha, I should probably adjust my voice. My voice slightly deepened as I got older, so I began to pitch my voice up to match Mei’s tone.”

Performing for animation comes with a specific set of challenges. In live action, actors rely on their entire physicality to conjure their character’s emotions, arc and aesthetics. But in the recording booth, even though they’re engaging their entire body, they’re primarily using one tool: their voice.

Chiang says, “It may seem like voice acting is easier than on-camera acting, but they require different skills. It felt exhilarating because it was such an intense role, which gave me the freedom to go all out.”

Notes Guillén, “Your voice has to be able to tell a story and give colors and layers and take us on a journey, which is very hard to do.”

David Bradley, who plays woodworker Geppetto in “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” regards acting in either medium as equal with a common throughline. “It’s still your job performing a character that hopefully moves audiences in the same way as a live-action film.” Bradley points out a benefit of voice work, though: “It kind of frees you up in a way to paint a picture just with your voice.”

“You do physically commit to the role just as you would in live-action,” says Zaris-Angel Hator about her work in “The Sea Beast” as Maisie, a young adventurer who, through her compassion, inspires a revolution. “Being able to deliver the emotion was definitely a challenge. The only thing people will see of me is my voice. But behind the recording sessions, I was doing everything with my body as well, expressing it with my hands.”

Recording sessions in a studio can be as tiring as on-set filming. “Usually, in dubbing or on-camera acting, there are plenty of breaks throughout,” Chiang says. “But with this project, it was an intense process to get each line perfect.”

Hator recalls when she delivered her pivotal scene in which Maisie inspires change. “I remember coming home after that session and going to bed right away. It took a lot out of me, but in a good way,” Hator says. Guillén agrees that the work can be exhausting, physically and emotionally. “It’s the biggest workout.”

A few of the actors from the nominated features were able to find creative ways to record their sessions, rather than being alone in a booth. Bradley recorded in a studio playing opposite his young co-star Gregory Mann. “We worked together for an afternoon and just fell in with each other, working very well with each other both as Geppetto and Giancarlo and Geppetto and Pinocchio.”

Guillén says he was occasionally able to react to his co-stars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek’s lines, “if they had recorded them ahead of time, or vice versa, if I recorded mine before a scene they did, [the directors] would send my recordings to them to bounce it off of them.”

In Slate’s case, there was no booth at all: “We recorded together, always, in a lovely house. If we were in the bathroom, we recorded in the bathroom. If there were other characters, we were always together. The parts in Nana Connie’s garden were recorded outside in the fields at Isabella’s [Rossellini, co-star] farm in New York. One of the best things about making this ‘documentary’ was that even though it is all made up, we truly used as much of the truth as we could. When Marcel is talking to Lesley Stahl, I was just sitting on the floor by her feet, so that she could have a real interview with him.”

With the invisible boundaries between live action and animation for voice actors now a thing of the past, perhaps it’s time for the Academy Awards membership to consider nominating actors in their performance categories for animated features. “Voice acting tends to be overlooked and I hope that we will be more appreciated in the future,” Chiang says. “Maybe an Oscar category for best voice actor.”

“It’s all acting, delivering a role — a character — that is believable,” Hator says.

Guillén suspects bias might be involved. “I think people think, ‘Oh, animation is for children.’ It really isn’t. It’s for everyone. You can be moved through animation. If that’s not the point of storytelling, then what are we doing?!”

Slate would love to see a future where there will be room made in those awards spaces. But she also hopes for something even greater — and on point with Marcel’s whimsical, wonderful personality: “Animated or not, I just want to keep going and going until I am very old, like my real Nana Connie, 96 and still in pearls and red painted nails.”