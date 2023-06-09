Paul Geoffrey, Actor in ‘Excalibur,’ ‘Greystoke,’ Dies at 68

Paul Geoffrey, an English actor known for his roles in “Excalibur” and “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” has died. He was 68.

Geoffrey died on June 3 in Santa Fe, N.M. from a battle with cancer, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

“A thespian to the core, Paul continued to act for the remainder of his life. He loved French wine and food, had a stunning grasp of history, was a life-long Arsenal fan, and excelled at being the sweetest guy in the world,” the Santa Fe New Mexican said of Geoffrey.

Nigel Terry (left) as King Arthur, Paul Geoffrey (right) as Perceval, in “Excalibur.” ©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

Throughout his acting career, Geoffrey starred as Perceval in the 1981 film “Excalibur,” a medieval fantasy film that retells the legend of King Arthur and the knights of the round table. The film won best artistic contribution at Cannes in 1981 and received an Oscar nomination for best cinematography.

Geoffrey also starred as Lord John ‘Jack’ Clayton in Ralph Richardson’s 1984 Tarzan film “Greystoke” and as Mr. Lockwood in the Juliette Binoche-starring 1992 adaptation of Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights.” He appeared in other films such as “Zina,” “Anna Karenina” and “The Staircase.”

He acted for television as well, appearing in programs like “The Jewel in the Crown,” “The Man from Moscow,” “Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story,” “The Manageress,” “Spyship,” “Acapulco H.E.A.T,” “Better Call Saul” and the “Get Shorty” series.

Geoffrey was born on Feb. 12, 1955 in Surrey, England. He moved to Santa Fe in the early 1990s and became a real estate agent, though he continued making guest appearances on TV shows.

He is survived by his wife Sue Taylor and his three children, Alex, Oliver and Daisy.