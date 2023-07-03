Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Who Acted in ‘A Star Is Born,’ Dies at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro who also acted in “A Star Is Born,” has died. He was 19.

Drena De Niro, Rodriguez’s mother and daughter of Robert De Niro and his first wife Diahnne Abbott, announced her son’s death in a post on Instagram Sunday. She wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I’m so sorry my baby. I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.”

Rodriguez and Drena De Niro played mother-son duo Paulette Stone and Leo Stone in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 film “A Star Is Born.” They also appeared together in the 2005 film “The Collection” and the 2018 film “Cabaret Maxime.”

The Hollywood community has already responded to Rodriguez’s death, leaving comments on Drena’s Instagram post about her son. Actor Debi Mazar wrote, “I have no words …I’m in shock. I’m so sorry… @drenadeniro @carlosmare, I love you both so much.”

Victoria Gotti shared a heartfelt message remembering Rodriguez, “Such a handsome prince. From the day I first laid eyes on you —you were 3 years old turning 4… You were such a playful handsome amicable and amazing young boy who grew into an amazing young man! A young life cut far too short. Love you baby boy!!! Dearest Drena you were a GREAT ‘hands-on’ mom. It made you even more beautiful physically and emotionally!!! Leo SO appreciated the LOVE you gave him and held you so dearly in his heart. As I know you always did the same with him.”

Naomi Campbell also shared her condolences, writing, “Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss …I love you, always here for you.”