Jamie Lee Curtis and More SAG Members React to Strike and Get Ready to Fight: It’s Time to ‘Pick Up the Signs’

With the news that SAG-AFTRA will now go on strike, members of the acting guild have taken to social media to express their support for the union and to commit to the fight. SAG-AFTRA members are joining the Writers Guild of America in striking for fair compensation, making it a “double strike,” which hasn’t happened since 1960. The WGA has been on strike since May 2.

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram and championed the strike by posting a photo of the comedy and tragedy masks. “It looks like it’s time to take down the MASKS. And pick up the SIGNS,” she wrote in the caption. Curtis’ post comes after SAG members awarded her the supporting actress prize for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the SAG Awards earlier this year. She has Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” set for release in August, but she will not be allowed to promote the film during the strike.

“The Boys'” star Jack Quaid used Twitter ahead of the strike being called to rally his fellow actors, writing: “If we must strike…THEN WE SHALL STRIIIIIIIIKEEEEEEEEE!!!!! #SAGAFTRA.”

If we must strike… THEN WE SHALL STRIIIIIIIIKEEEEEEEEE!!!!! #SAGAFTRA — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 13, 2023

Yvette Nicole Brown, best known for her role on NBC’s “Community,” wrote on Twitter that she plans to be on the picket lines. A day prior, she helped announce the 2023 Emmy nominations. None of this year’s nominees will be able to participate in FYC events during the strike.

“We will be joining the WGA on the picket lines starting tomorrow,” Brown wrote. “We all got together last week to create our signs. I was on sticks! When you’re out there without a splinter thanks to the duct tape, think of ya girl!”

It’s official @sagaftra has voted to strike. We will be joining the WGA on the picket lines starting tomorrow. We all got together last week to create our signs. I was on sticks! When you’re out there without a splinter thanks to the duct tape, think of ya girl! #UnionStrong ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/eQq78go6Ig — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2023

Comedians Paul Scheer and Chris Gethard both thanked SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher for her passionate speech announcing the strike and made nods to her hit CBS sitcom “The Nanny.” Scheer wrote, “Don’t mess with The Nanny #SAGAFTRAstrong,” while Gethard, who is striking as both an actor and writer, added, “I am now in two unions that are on strike. That press conference was badass. I would not ever want The Nanny on my bad side. #SAGAFTRAstrong.”

I am now in two unions that are on strike. That press conference was badass. I would not ever want the Nanny on my bad side. #SAGAFTRAstrong — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) July 13, 2023

Soon after the news was released, Josh Gad wrote on Twitter: “Very proud and impressed by @sagaftra and @frandrescher right now at this presser. #sagaftrastrong✊.”

Very proud and impressed by @sagaftra and @frandrescher right now at this presser. #sagaftrastrong✊ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2023

In solidarity with the union, Emmy nominee and SAG-AFTRA member Kumail Nanjiani tweeted a photo of the official SAG-AFTRA logo accompanied by the copy “ON STRIKE!”

Comedian and “Bros” actor Guy Branum also wrote about how he will now be double striking, tweeting, “Now that I am also striking as an actor, my all my picketing movements will have purpose and my strike character will have a secret.”

Now that I am also striking as an actor, my all my picketing movements will have purpose and my strike character will have a secret. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) July 13, 2023

David Simon, “The Wire” showrunner, quote tweeted Branum’s initial tweet and added: “Now that the actors are striking with me, we’re going to workshop the hell out of my rage and entertain picket lines with exquisitely profane one-act plays.”

Now that the actors are striking with me, we're going to workshop the hell out of my rage and entertain picket lines with exquisitely profane one-act plays. #1u #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRAStrong https://t.co/jaxnBFdv8s — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 13, 2023

SAG-AFTRA is seeking a streaming residual formula that would compensate the actors based on the success of the series. The union is also asking for regulations on the use of artificial intelligence as well as limits on self-taped auditions.

The 160,000-person union is led by president Fran Drescher. During strike announcement, Drescher said: “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry.”

She continued, “The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”