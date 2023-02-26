A24 Sweeps Film Categories at the 2023 SAG Awards as ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breaks Record for Most Wins

A24 just swept the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Thanks to “Everything Everywhere All At Once’s” massive showing throughout the night (the multiverse movie took home four wins at the 2023 SAG Awards ceremony) and Brendan Fraser’s victory for “The Whale.” Thus making this the first time in history that a studio has captured every major film prize (minus the stunts award that went to “Top Gun: Maverick”).

This colossal night for A24 feature “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, started early with Jamie Lee Curtis (who won for actress in a supporting role). Next up was Ke Huy Quan taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role. That was followed by Michelle Yeoh, who won for actress in a leading role, and then the show closed with a win for best performance by a cast in a motion picture. These four wins for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” broke the SAG record for most wins by a single film at the show.

And that’s not the only historic moment that occurred during the SAG Awards thanks to the film. Quan’s win made him the first Asian male to win a film acting award at the annual guild ceremony since its inception in 1994. “The landscape looks so different now than before,” said a tearful Quan on stage. “So thank you so much to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.”

Yeoh also became first Asian actress to win the film award for leading role. “This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me,” Yeoh said to the crowd.