‘Burning’ Star Yoo Ah-in to Face Criminal Probe After Drug Tests

Leading South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, star of “Burning,” “The Throne” and Netflix series “Hellbound,” must report to the police on Friday in connection with the alleged use of a variety of drugs.



Allegations of Yoo’s drug use emerged a month ago and he has previously spoken with authorities. The Yonhap news agency now specifies that he will be considered as a criminal suspect when he presents himself to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday. It is unclear whether Yoo will be formally arrested at that time.



Yoo became a person of interest in early February after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revealed that he had bought suspicious quantities of the sedative Propofol in a series of purchases starting in 2021. Propofol is a strong sedative that can also be used as an anesthetic. The authorities have looked into several doctors’ offices and clinics in Seoul that may have administered the drug.



In early February, hair and urine tests conducted by the National Forensic Service appeared to confirm Yoo’s Propofol use and additionally showed the presence of Marijuana, recreational use of which is illegal in Korea. Further tests are reported to have revealed traces of Cocaine and Ketamine.



In early March, police raided Yoo’s home in Itaewon, central Seoul, and another location in Hannam-dong. He has also been banned from leaving the country, according to media reports.



The allegations against Yoo (real name Uhm Hong Shik) have attracted considerable attention in Korea. He is considered one of his generation’s best acting talents and recently added to his credentials with roles two other series “Seoul Vibe” and “#Alive,” both available on Netflix.



He has also been outspoken on social media, even declaring himself a feminist, when most other prominent Korean celebrities try to maintain a squeaky clean, sexless and uncontroversial image.

Drug use, though perhaps common among stars, is largely frowned upon in Korean society and there are few fewer treatment resources than in many western countries.