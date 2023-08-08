Alexandra McVicker Signs with Fusion Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Alexandra McVicker has signed with Fusion Entertainment for management. McVicker, who is transgender, hails from Lexington, Kentucky. Prior to her transition, she was known for her breakout role on the HBO show “Vice Principals,” a dark comedy starring Danny McBride and Walton Goggins as conniving high school vice principals vying to run the school. As a recurring character on the second season, McVicker played a trouble student named Robin Shandrell whom Neal Gamby (McBride) decides to take on as a pet project during the school semester. McVicker also starred in Amazon’s 2019 pilot based on the acclaimed UK show “People Just Do Nothing”; the pilot was directed by “The Bear” creator Christopher Storer and McVicker played a former pro skater in the episode.

McVicker also acted in Paramount’s comedy “Action Point” alongside Johnny Knoxville, who plays a daredevil that designs a theme park alongside his friends. The film was directed by BAFTA winner Tim Kirby. Additionally, McVicker was in the indie film “Hospitality” directed by Academy Award nominee Howard Barish.

Fusion Entertainment is led by business partners Adam Kersh and Chris Evans, and Emma Myers serves as director of special projects. Launched in 2022, Fusion Entertainment describes itself as “an artist-driven management and strategic advisory company” and they “seek out artists that are forging their own paths to make vibrant, gutsy work.” Other clients of Fusion include Sean Baker, Amy Seimetz, Cooper Raiff, and Kelly O’Sullivan. Evans was previously a manager at One Entertainment and Kersh co-founded Brigade Marketing.

McVicker is also developing a theater project and short films. She is based in New York City.