Alan Arkin Remembered as ‘Charming, Hilarious and Armed With a Flawless Bulls— Detector’ by Natasha Lyonne, Michael McKean and More

Hollywood is paying tribute to Oscar winner Alan Arkin, who died on Thursday at 89.

Known for his dry, straight-faced humor and wide range of roles, Arkin was a beloved member of the entertainment world throughout his more than seven decades of acting on screen and on stage.

Arkin won his Oscar for his role in the 2006 indie road comedy “Little Miss Sunshine.” Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the nutty grandfather and biggest supporter of his granddaughter Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin), a young girl competing in beauty pageant that sends her whole family on a road trip from New Mexico to California in their Volkswagen van.

He also earned Oscar nominations for the 1966 film “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” the 1968 film “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and Ben Affleck’s 2012 film “Argo.” He recently received two Primetime Emmys for his role as Norman Newlander on “The Kominsky Method,” where he starred alongside Michael Douglas.

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander took to twitter to remember Arkin. The pair worked together in Rob Reiner’s 1994 family comedy “North.” Alexander wrote, “I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless.”

Natasha Lyonne, who starred in “Slums of Beverly Hills” alongside Arkin, wrote on Twitter, “I love this man so much. The favorite of all my movie dads.”

I love this man so much. The favorite of all my movie dads and so brilliant, inspiring and kind for so long.

Michael McKean took to Twitter to share his longtime aspiration of Arkin. He wrote, “When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I’d answer, ‘Which kind is Alan Arkin?’ and that shut them up… Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, he was pure pleasure to be with. Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Patton Oswalt wrote on twitter, “Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in.”

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport remembered Arkin, writing on Twitter, “He made acting look EASY & always seemed like he was having a ball.”

The great Alan Arkin has passed at 89!

“Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli shared a message remembering Arkin on Instagram, writing, “Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye.”

Paul Reiser, who starred alongside Arkin on “The Kominsky Method,” took to Twitter to remember his longtime idol and friend. He wrote, “A world without Alan Arkin is…not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in ‘The Russians Are Coming.’ (Whitaker Walt!) I was 8. Getting to know him — and getting a laugh out of him — is a highlight of my life.”

Puppeteer and actor Frank Oz who appeared on “The Muppet Show” with Arkin, shared a heartfelt message about his friend on Twitter, writing, “This one hurts…An extraordinary, undefinable talent & unique human-being-mensch.”