Academy of Motion Pictures Releases ‘Art of the Documentary’ Podcast, Hosted By Jim LeBrecht

The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched an Academy Originals podcast, “The Art of the Documentary.”

The new podcast is hosted by Oscar-nominee and “Crip Camp” documentarian Jim LeBrecht. The six-episode season will include LeBrecht sitting down with documentary filmmakers, as they reveal to the host and the audience their filmmaking processes.

“The Art of the Documentary,” will chronicle “how a filmmaker approaches their subject and how they engage with it,” according to the press release. The podcast will highlight how the various documentarians work to find new filmmaking approaches, all in an effort to tell their stories in innovative ways. LeBrecht and guests will discuss how they achieve special access and how far they’ll go to get their story — even if that means taking dangerous risks.

The first episode features an interview with “Anonymous Club” documentarian Danny Cohen. The remaining five episodes will include interviews with filmmakers including Bing Liu (“All These Sons,” “& “Minding The Gap”), Chase Joynt and Aisling (“No Ordinary Man”), Kirsten Johnson (“Dick Johnston Is Dead,” Cameraperson”), Garrett Bradley (“Time”) and Roger Ross Williams “(Apollo,” “Life Animated”).

Prior to hosting the new podcast, LeBrecht served as a sound designer on nearly 200 productions, including “Pitch Black,” “Battlefield Earth, “The Skulls” and his directorial debut, “Crip Camp,” which was Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

The episodes will premiere every Wednesday, concluding on June 21. “The Art of the Documentary” is available across all podcast platforms.

Listen to “The Art of the Documentary” teaser below.