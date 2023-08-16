YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Adds Monthly Payment Option, Live Chat, Polls, Real-Time Shorts Highlights and More

Google’s YouTube is tweaking features of NFL Sunday Ticket — less than a month before the football season kicks off — in the hopes of luring more paying customers to the pricey sports package.

On YouTube and YouTube TV, Sunday Ticket includes all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games that are broadcast on Fox and CBS, letting fans (or sports bettors) catch the action of every team live. This year, the Sunday Ticket rotation starts on Sept. 10.

YouTube initially has sold NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2022-23 season in single-payment plans. Now, in a bid to get more subscriber signups, it’s introducing a monthly payment plan available in most U.S. states. That will let you pay for the NFL Sunday Ticket Primetime Channel for $99.75 over four months (for $399 total). Customers in seven states will only have the option to pay for NFL Sunday Ticket in a single payment at the time of purchase: Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Tennessee. In addition, YouTube said it will introduce discounted student plans for NFL Sunday Ticket in the next week.

It’s another effort by Google to try to recoup its payout for the football package: The company will reportedly pay the NFL between $2 billion and $2.5 billion per year for the exclusive retail distribution rights to Sunday Ticket, up from the estimated $1.5 billion that DirecTV had been paying. The internet giant has a distribution deal with Verizon, which is giving away Sunday Ticket to certain eligible subscribers, and announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a Max-Sunday Ticket bundle offer.

Other enhancements to NFL Sunday Ticket that YouTube announced Wednesday: