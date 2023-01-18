YouTube Sets Return Date for TV Upfronts in 2023

YouTube is coming back to pitch ad buyers on the streaming giant’s content breadth — including across YouTube TV and Shorts — and its massive audience during the 2023 TV upfronts week in New York.

The video platform will host its Brandcast marketing event on May 17 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City. That’s the same day Netflix is slated to make its first-ever upfronts spiel to the Madison Avenue crowd, after the streamer launched its ad-supported tier in November, at the Paris Theater (which Netflix owns).

YouTube had held its first Brandcast presentation during TV upfronts week last year, held at the Imperial Theatre in Times Square, featuring Lizzo and top YouTube creator MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson).

“As the No. 1 streaming and mobile video platform, we’re increasingly partnering with advertisers who are eager to tap into the Shorts and streaming booms,” Marie Gulin-Merle, global VP of ads marketing for Google, said in a blog post announcing the 2023 YouTube Brandcast date. “So we’re excited to be together again at this year’s Upfronts, the annual marketplace for digital video and TV ad sales, to show advertisers why creator-driven platforms are winning the streaming wars.”

The 2023 YouTube Brandcast on Wednesday, May 17, will start at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). The main event will be followed by an after-party.

“Creator-driven content is now an economy unto itself, cementing a new mainstream where story beats structure and relevance trumps all,” Gulin-Merle wrote. “Creators deliver on what people care about, capturing the hearts and minds of viewers today, as they fuel and shape pop culture.”

In addition to the Brandcast presentation, YouTube will “continue to have a presence at the IAB NewFronts” this year with an event on Monday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET to “help brands and agencies reach consumers in a multiformat world,” according to Gulin-Merle.

Pictured above: YouTube Brandcast 2022 at the Imperial Theatre on May 17, 2022, in New York City.