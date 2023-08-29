X/Twitter Will Accept Political Ads Again, Reversing Pre-Musk Ban

Elon Musk’s X, the service formerly known as , will again begin accepting political advertising — with some caveats.

In a blog post Tuesday, X said, “Building on our commitment to free expression, we are also going to allow political advertising,” beginning in the U.S.

The decision reverses Twitter’s previous ban on all political ads, which dates back to October 2019. At the time, then-CEO Jack Dorsey explained the move to cease political advertising globally by saying, “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

According to X’s blog post Tuesday, the company will “continue to apply specific policies to paid-for promoted political posts. This will include prohibiting the promotion of false or misleading content, including false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election, while seeking to preserve free and open political discourse.”

In addition, the company said, it will provide a “global advertising transparency center” that will let anyone review political posts being promoted on X and will implement “robust screening processes to ensure only eligible groups and campaigns are able to advertise.”