Wondery Hires Netflix and Apple Podcast Alum N’Jeri Eaton in Senior Role (EXCLUSIVE)

N’Jeri Eaton, former head of audio at Netflix and head of content at Apple Podcasts, is joining Wondery as head of co-productions for limited series.

Eaton reports to George Lavender, head of creative production for limited series at Wondery. Eaton will oversee the podcast studio and network’s external collaborations, managing multiple shows from their initial idea through production and launch. For its original limited series, Wondery — a division of Amazon — has collaborated with partners including the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team (“Gladiator”), NBC News (“Do No Harm”) and Bloomberg (“The Shrink Next Door,” which was adapted as an Apple TV+ show).

“I have long been a fan of Wondery,” Eaton said in a statement provided to Variety. “From ‘Dirty John’ to ‘Harsh Reality,’ Wondery has a well-earned reputation for incredible storytelling. I am thrilled to join the team to continue collaborations with companies like Bloomberg as well as seeking out new partnerships.”

Eaton has spent her career developing, producing and supporting creators across podcasting and documentary films.

At Netflix, which she joined in the summer of 2021, she was in charge of the streamer’s podcast strategy that supported original films, series and creators. She previously spent about a year at Apple Podcasts, collaborating on the launch of its podcasts subscriptions program for creators.

Prior to Apple, Eaton worked at NPR for four years, most recently as senior manager of program acquisitions. At NPR, she sourced new talent, partnerships and content including “Believed” (a Peabody Award winner), “White Lies” (a Pulitzer Prize finalist) and “No Compromise,” an investigative podcast about gun rights activists (which won the 2021 Pulitzer for audio reporting). Before NPR, she was content development and initiative manager at Independent Television Service (ITVS), which funds and presents documentaries on public television through distribution by PBS and American Public Television.

Eaton holds bachelor’s degree in film/cinema/video studies from Boston’s Emerson College and a master’s degree in journalism, documentary film and video from UC Berkeley. She lives in L.A. with her husband and cat, Rube Goldberg.