WME Signs AI Artist Claire Silver, Whose Latest Collection Will Show at the Louvre (EXCLUSIVE) 

Claire Silver, an artist who collaborates with artificial intelligence, has signed for representation with WME.

The prolific Silver is known as an early adopter in the crypto and NFT space. Her current medium is post-photography, or the manipulation of data to enhance digital images. In addition to signing with the Hollywood power agency, her work will be presented at legendary Paris museum The Louvre courtesy of Superchief Gallery NFT. Premiering March 21, Superchief is one of the first galleries in the world to exhibit AI artwork.

Like many of her digital cohorts, Silver’s identity remains anonymous. Her work has sold at Sotheby’s London, on SuperRare, and has been exhibited in galleries, museums, and festivals all over the world. She is a noted advocate for exploring the use of AI in creative works, something show business has been sweating about in recent months. Fears abound that machines will eventually replace screenwriters, VFX houses and more.

Silver likens her work to that of a caveman painting fire, believing that AI sweeps away “the barrier of skill,” and that “in this evolving era, taste is the new skill.” Her Superchief-Louvre show is a collection titled “can i tell you a secret,” an autobiographical series of 100 post-photography pieces created with AI.

“It follows my life from childhood poverty in a cornfield town to the current digital reality I’m living, and focuses on cultivating a sense of intimacy between artist, viewer, and tool. One of the arguments I see used against AI-Collaborative work is that it’s ‘soulless,'” Silver writes in her artist statement. “I see AI as liberation, as an extension of the imagination, deeply personal, inexorable from the artist using it. I want this collection to challenge the notion of the machine overpowering the humanity inherent to art.”

In 2016, Superchief opened its first digital art gallery focused entirely on digital-native artists. In March 2021, Superchief Gallery NFT officially opened the world’s first physical in-person NFT gallery in New York. They have worked with Christie’s Auction House and produced in-person NFT events for Opensea, MakersPlace, UNICEF, and the United Nations.