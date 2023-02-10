‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Podcast Deal Set at Baboon Animation, GoKidGo – Global Bulletin

PODCAST

After revealing a film prequel and series to A.A. Milne’s beloved book “Winnie-the-Pooh,” Baboon Animation (“Angry Birds,” “Gigantosaurus”) has set a five-property podcast deal with GoKidGo, starting with “Stories from Pooh Corner” (working title). The podcast, like the feature, will explore the characters’ young lives before the tales in the book took place and will acquaint preschool-age children with all the classic pals from Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood, and introduce new characters.

“These younger characters will have big, fresh appeal for a brand-new kid audience,” said Baboon founder and DreamWorks alum Mike de Seve (“Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens”).

GoKidGo has had success creating fresh audio IP for future series development, with a recent example being “R.L. Stine’s Story Club” in co-production with Happy Nest.

“We’re excited to present the A. A. Milne book’s cuddly crew with a fresh perspective for 21st-century kids,” said GoKidGo co-founder and CEO Maia Glikman. “’Stories from Pooh Corner’ is a unique opportunity to build an enriching world for pre-schoolers filled with adventures, learning opportunities, and – of course – hilarious characters.”

The most compelling stories will be developed into animated series said GoKidGo co-founder and COO Jennifer Clary.

AMBASSADOR

Oscar-winning French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) has joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform founded by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Together with Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, the filmmaker will be in charge of the “Rebuild Ukraine” housing initiative that will allow some 4000 Ukrainians to return home.

In December 2022, Hazanavicius organized a charity auction with lots donated by representatives of the film industry including Tom Hanks, Catherine Deneuve, Alain Delon, Natalie Portman, and one of the members of the legendary French electronic duo Daft Punk – Thomas Bangalter. The filmmaker donated part of the funds raised through United24 to restore housing in Ukraine.