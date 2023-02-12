Will Ferrell Cruises Through ‘Bridgerton,‘ ’Stranger Things’ Universes in Netflix-General Motors Super Bowl Commercial

Will Ferrell enters the worlds of “Army of the Dead,” “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton,” and “Stranger Things” in General Motors and Netflix’s joint Super Bowl commercial.

The two companies first announced their partnership with two teaser ads earlier in February. In the commercial, Ferrell promotes how Netflix productions employ GM’s electric vehicles to lighten their carbon footprint.

Ferrell gets thrown through the Netflix content gauntlet in the commercial, getting bit by a zombie from Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and trying to pass as Gaten Matarazzo in a “Stranger Things” spoof.

“The more we see electric vehicles show up in this type of binge-worthy content, the faster everyone gets used to them,” said Deborah Wahl, General Motors’ chief marketing officer.

It would seem that the General Motors is doubling down on its commitment to respond to the worsening global climate. Just two years ago, the company vowed to develop 30 new electric vehicle models by 2025.

According to Wahl, GM’s plan is to continue using TV commercials to boost recognition of new EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq. However, they company also plans to employ product placement in streaming to access consumers.

As of last year, Netflix agreed to an integration deal brokered by UTA that would mean placing at least one electric vehicle in every series or movie that it directly produced. Both companies have maintained that GM is not paying Netflix to push its vehicles in the streamer’s offerings, nor has GM made any financial commitment toward commercials on Netflix’s ad-funded tier.