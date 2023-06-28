Whip Media Names Carol Hanley CEO, Richard Rosenblatt Becomes Executive Chair

Carol Hanley, a six-year veteran of Whip Media, has been promoted to CEO of the company, a provider of data and analytics software to the entertainment industry. In addition, Whip Media’s board of directors elected her to the board.

Richard Rosenblatt, who is stepping down as CEO after serving in the role since the company was founded in October 2014 as Whipclip, has been named the board’s executive chair.

Hanley joined the company in 2017 as head of sales, after it pivoted from its original video-clip sharing business model to focus on collecting user data through the TV Time app. She was named co-president of Whip Media in April 2021 alongside Rob Gardos, former CEO of Mediamorph, the provider of entertainment content distribution and tracking services that Whip Media bought in 2019. Gardos left the company last year.

“I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Whip Media and excited about what the future holds for the company,” Hanley said in a statement. “There are seismic shifts in the entertainment industry and Whip Media has never been more strategically positioned or relevant for our customers. Now is the time to accelerate global growth with the strength of innovation, digital transformation and continued focus on helping our customers.”

Rosenblatt commented, “Carol is an experienced leader with a proven track record of driving revenue, customer satisfaction and innovation throughout our company. We share a common vision for Whip Media and I am excited to work closely with Carol as she leads the company into the future.”

Prior to joining Whip Media, Hanley was chief revenue officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where she led the corporate sales strategy. Before that she spent 13 years as the executive VP and chief revenue and marketing officer at Nielsen Audio. Hanley also served as SVP and chief revenue officer of Arbitron before Nielsen acquired it, and she was a managing partner at media sales consulting firm Morrison and Abraham.

Based in Santa Monica, Whip Media sells access to its enterprise analytics platform for content acquisition, content distribution, and consumer insights. Its roster of more than 50 customers includes NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, BBC Studios, ITV Studios, PBS, Liberty Global, Altice, Charter Communications, StudioCanal and CAA.