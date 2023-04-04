Variety Lands Four 2023 Webby Awards Nominations

Variety scored four nominations for the 27th annual Webby Awards, including a nod for best entertainment website of the year.
The publication’s nominations are for: entertainment website (in the general websites and mobile sites category); editorial writing (in the features and design category); Variety Power of Women 2022 from Los Angeles (under events and livestreams in the general video category); and Variety’s TikTok explainer video series (in the how-to, explainer and DIY social video category).
The annual awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), recognize excellence on the internet and span video, social media, websites, apps, games, VR and podcasts.
The 2023 Webby Awards nominees include Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, BTS, Bomani Jones, Anderson Cooper, Blackpink, Cristiano Ronaldo, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams, Drake and Future, the cast of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” RuPaul and YouTube creator MrBeast. Organizations with the most nominations this year are: Apple (22), MTV (15), National Geographic (14), Netflix (14), Audible (13), CNN (12), HBO (12), the Washington Post (12), Google (11), Meta (11), Amazon (10), Amazon Music (nine), WaitWhat (nine), ESPN (eight), Paramount (eight), Spotify (eight) and Wondery (eight).
All nominees are eligible to win the two top awards: The Webby Award, selected by the members of the Academy, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, based on fan voting at vote.webbyawards.com (through Thursday, April 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT).
Winners for 2023 Webbys will be announced April 25 and will be feted at an in-person award show on May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Show highlights, including the winners’ hallmark five-word speeches, will be available across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
The Webby nominees are selected by the IADAS, whose members include: Quinta Brunson, writer, director and actor; Questlove, DJ and producer; Tan France, fashion designer, TV personality and author; Natalie Guzman, co-president & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Werner Vogels, CTO, Amazon; Roxanne Gay, host, “The Roxanne Gay Agenda”; Ziwe Fumudoh, comedian and writer; Reshma Saujani, founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, actor, podcaster and TV host; Andy Slavit, host, “In the Bubble”; artist Takashi Murakami; comedian Samantha Bee; and Tracy Chou, founder and CEO, Block Party.
The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide this year. KMPG provides vote tabulation consulting for the Webby Awards.
Highlights of the 2023 Webby Awards nominations:
