Variety Lands Four 2023 Webby Awards Nominations

Variety scored four nominations for the 27th annual Webby Awards, including a nod for best entertainment website of the year.

The publication’s nominations are for: entertainment website (in the general websites and mobile sites category); editorial writing (in the features and design category); Variety Power of Women 2022 from Los Angeles (under events and livestreams in the general video category); and Variety’s TikTok explainer video series (in the how-to, explainer and DIY social video category).

The annual awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), recognize excellence on the internet and span video, social media, websites, apps, games, VR and podcasts.

The 2023 Webby Awards nominees include Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, BTS, Bomani Jones, Anderson Cooper, Blackpink, Cristiano Ronaldo, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams, Drake and Future, the cast of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” RuPaul and YouTube creator MrBeast. Organizations with the most nominations this year are: Apple (22), MTV (15), National Geographic (14), Netflix (14), Audible (13), CNN (12), HBO (12), the Washington Post (12), Google (11), Meta (11), Amazon (10), Amazon Music (nine), WaitWhat (nine), ESPN (eight), Paramount (eight), Spotify (eight) and Wondery (eight).

All nominees are eligible to win the two top awards: The Webby Award, selected by the members of the Academy, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, based on fan voting at vote.webbyawards.com (through Thursday, April 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT).

Winners for 2023 Webbys will be announced April 25 and will be feted at an in-person award show on May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Show highlights, including the winners’ hallmark five-word speeches, will be available across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The Webby nominees are selected by the IADAS, whose members include: Quinta Brunson, writer, director and actor; Questlove, DJ and producer; Tan France, fashion designer, TV personality and author; Natalie Guzman, co-president & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Werner Vogels, CTO, Amazon; Roxanne Gay, host, “The Roxanne Gay Agenda”; Ziwe Fumudoh, comedian and writer; Reshma Saujani, founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, actor, podcaster and TV host; Andy Slavit, host, “In the Bubble”; artist Takashi Murakami; comedian Samantha Bee; and Tracy Chou, founder and CEO, Block Party.

The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide this year. KMPG provides vote tabulation consulting for the Webby Awards.

Highlights of the 2023 Webby Awards nominations:

Entertainment (General Websites & Mobile Sites)

It Lies Within – McCann Demand

“Luck” Movie Homepage Takeover – Apple

The Sims: Digital Design System – Elephant

Marvel.com – Marvel Entertainment

Variety.com – Variety

Events & Livestreams (Video)

ABC News Live’s Out Loud: ABC News Celebrates Pride Month – ABC News

Black Entrepreneurs Day – Black Entrepreneurs Day

2022 MTV VMA Stan Cam/Stan Mail – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Variety Power of Women 2022 – Variety

League of Legends: Wild Rift 2nd Anniversary Celebration – We Are Social U.S.

Writing, Editorial (Features & Design)

Politico Europe

The Sustainability Project – Economist Impact

The Great Forgetting – NautilusNext

New Lines Magazine

Variety.com – Variety

How-To, Explainer & DIY (Social Video)

Make With Me – Etsy

Levi’s TikTok: How-To Hand-Wash Jeans – IMGN Media

Making Interior Design Accessible on TikTok, Annie Elliott Design – Kylee Social

Southern Living Magazine’s TikTok – Southern Living

Variety TikTok explainer video series – Variety

Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios

Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment

Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)

Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance

Famous Wedding Show (Full) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management

Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude

Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music

AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Events & Livestream, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Netflix – Stranger Things meets Bondi Rescue – Jack Nimble

Call of Duty: NEXT – OS Studios

Soundstorm – productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Stranger Things – Music Has the Power to Save Everyone – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

WMA x Swamp Motel – Prime Video UK ‘Get The V’ Immersive Twitch Stream NSFW – WMA

Music, General Video (Video)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music

Gap Years – Mercury Studios

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin

Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify

Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises

Music, Music Video (Video)

Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment

Future – “Wait For U” ft. Drake – Fela

Muse – “Compliance” – Left

Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment

Sports, General Video (Video)

The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom

Correct the Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa

Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Walk-On Tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood

NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media

Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee

Sports Video Series & Channels (Video)

Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN

Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW

Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers

No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime

Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League

Science & Education, General Video (Video)

Five Mysteries About Our Universe – BBC

Special Webb Update: The Webb’s First Four (Actually 7) Images Explained – Complexly

How Hubble Images Are Made – NASA / Hubble

The Unbelievable Story of Earth’s Most Epic Flood – PBS Digital Studios

The Lifecycle of SARS-CoV-2 – Phospho Biomedical Animation

Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone

Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Community Engagement, Features (Social)

#Hanguponit – MRM New York

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

My BTS Story – YouTube

Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment

JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International

I.T. Squad – MediaCom

Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix

#PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x Blackpink – YouTube

Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)

Game of Thrones – HBO

HBO Max – HBO Max

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic

Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)

Etsy – Etsy

Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin

Gucci Vault on Discord – Gucci

@instagram Editorial Channel – Instagram

NASA Social Media – NASA

Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music

Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Pressalike Productions

Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios

LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn

Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)

AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP

W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight

Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club

Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit

Travel Diaries – Tastemade

Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

InStyle – Dotdash Meredith

Gucci Vault on Discord – Gucci

Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media

Jacob&Co – Jacob&Co

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

Sports, General Social (Social)

Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors

NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association

Showtime Basketball – Showtime

Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group

World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League

Television & Film, Social Video (Social)

How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP

Negroni Sbagliato – The House of the Dragon – HBO Max

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial

Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

I Like to Watch – Netflix

Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)

Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:

Lead From Behind – Colorectal Cancer Alliance

March for Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY

The United States of Abortion – The Meteor

Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA

TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)

Generational Anxiety – All Arts

The House of the Dragon – HBO

The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service

Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)

Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative

Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership

Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta

Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy

You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC

Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

FIFA 23 x Ted Lasso – Apple

Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA

High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo

The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress

Community Engagement, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign – FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd

Token of Love – Verizon

Emerging Creative Hubs Index 2022 – WeTransfer

Budweiser: Bring Home the Bud – Wieden+Kennedy

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Dorm Roomz – Amazon

Calvin Klein / Performance – Cut+Run

The Beauty of Blackness – Digitas

Beauty Of… – McCann New York

Be the One No One Saw Coming – Tool

Viral Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

Coinbase: Less Talk, More Bitcoin – Accenture Song

Land of the Unfree – Anora

Cheez-It x Pandora: Aged by Audio – Leo Burnett Chicago

Stranger Things – Stranger Heathens – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

The Liquid Death Blind Taste Test – Station Film

Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Problem With Jon Stewart: “How to Watch” – Apple TV+

2022 Sounds Like 1984 – B-Reel

Ski for All – Barkley

Swap arrrgh for ahhhhhhh! – McCann Demand

The Nonstop NBA – Translation

Work & Productivity, General Apps (Apps & Software)

iScanner – BP Mobile (AIBY Group)

Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform Driving Business Growth – Calendly

ClickUp

monday.com

Notion

User Interface, App Features (Apps & Software)

Hungry Jack’s Official Mobile App – Adrenalin

CNN on Apple TV – CNN

Wonderous – Google

Headspace – Headspace Studios

VERO Desktop App – VERO

Visual Design – Aesthetic, App Features (Apps & Software)

Reimagining the Future of Luxury Hospitality: The Other House – DesignStudio

Scandinavian Airlines mobile app – Milkinside

Winnipeg Jets – Mirego

Rebel Girls App – Rebel Girls

Brevity – Very Big Things

User Experience, App Features (Apps & Software)

Apple Podcasts – Apple

Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood

How We Feel – The How We Feel Project

Universe: The Alternative Custom Site Builder – Universe

Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat

Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps & Software)

Apple TV app – Apple

Star Wars app – Disney

2022 Winter Olympics – NBCUniversal/Peacock

Major League Soccer – Phase2

Audacy app – Work & Co

Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites and Mobile Sites)

See My Skin – Edelman

#StudentsNotProducts – Human Rights Watch

Harassment Manager – Jigsaw

Common Voice – Mozilla Foundation

Accelerating Disability Inclusion and Innovation – Saffron Brand Consultants

Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Patagonia – BASIC/DEPT

Crafted – BASIC/DEPT

TYM 3D World – MBLM

Back to Blue – Ocean Acidification – The Economist Group

The Washington Post Newsprint – The Washington Post

Shopping & Retail, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

MrBeast – basement studio

Cartier – BORN Group

ComplexLand 3.0 – Media.Monks B.V.

Earthfoam – Mitz.Nyc

Houseplant – Pattern

Science, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

OpenAI Website – AREA 17

Pacific Science Center – Forum One

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Website – NASA/JPL-Caltech

Virtual Quantum Lab – Quantum Flytrap

Wonderlab+ – Science Museum Group

Family, Kids & Education, General Games (Games)

A Memoir Blue – Annapurna Interactive

Fingerspelling – DEPT

Escape Academy – fortyseven communications

Lingokids – Lingokids

The Monster at the End of This Game – Sesame Workshop

Art Direction, Features (Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing

Stray – Annapurna Interactive

Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts

Season: A Letter to the Future – Scavengers Studio

God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio

Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR

Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.

Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studiosxxxx

Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

Never Done Evolving – AKQA

RISE UP 2WEI & Edda Hayes – DNABLOCK

Karate Combat 37 – Meptik

Proto Holoportation – Proto

McEnroe vs. McEnroe – Sparks

Food & Drink, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

Ben & Jerry’s: Woody’s Super Sundae Maker – Adobe 3D & Immersive

From (Meta)Farm to Fork: Regen Fries – Gravity Road

Froot Loops World on Roblox – Leo Burnett Chicago

A.I. Ketchup – Rethink

Behind the Dish – Targo

Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

DMIx – Digital Humans – DMIx

Puma Presents: Black Station – FTR

Gucci’s Metaverse Open Worlds – Gucci Town in Roblox and Gucci Vault Land in Sandbox – Gucci

Adidas Ozworld – Media.Monks B.V.

Tommy Play by Tommy Hilfiger – Sawhorse Productions

Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)

The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios

Radio Headspace – Headspace

Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick

Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media

SmartLess – Wondery

Host, Features (Podcasts)

The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY

Ologies With Alie Ward – Ologies

Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX

The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery

Series, Features (Podcasts)

All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN

GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek

Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia

Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications

Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center

Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)

The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)

Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service

The Last Outlaws – F+K Media

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount

Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios

Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music

Let’s Make a Sci-Fi – CBC

Insecure Season 5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts

Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix

Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)

All Things Undone – Aileron Films

The Sandman: Act III – Audible

Lake Song – Make-Believe Association

Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation

La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind

IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla

Chain Reaction – TechCrunch

Found – TechCrunch

Vergecast – The Verge

Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)

On Purpose With Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Problem With Jon Stewart – Smithhouse Strategy

The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists

On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network

SmartLess – Wondery

Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)

Disney for Scores – Disney Music Group

Insecure Season 5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery

Sports, General Series (Podcasts)