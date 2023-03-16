Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic, GroupM and Cocina Media Partner on New Series From Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic has partnered with GroupM and Cocina Media on “El Toque de Aarón.” The all-new original series follows celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez and his team as they help Latino restaurants in the Los Angeles area reach new heights.

Kimberly Clark’s VivaÒ Paper Towels Brand will be an integrated sponsor, with other GroupM clients featured throughout the series. Sánchez will also act as an executive producer.

The six-part series unfolds in Latino restaurants with great potential, ready to seize the opportunity to optimize their business – from devising a more exciting menu to improving the overall aesthetics to streamlining their execution and raising their public profile. Sánchez will help reimagine these restaurants to bring out their true soul, with a revamped menu and a refreshed space. In each 30-minute episode, the culinary wizard will put his personal touch on each menu item, while mentoring each restaurant’s chef and sharing tips and tricks of the trade along the way. Helping to round out the renewals with much-needed renovations are designer Cris Mercado (“HGTV Star; Remodelaciones con Celebridades“) and project manager Ángel Riveros (“Hogar Star”). Complicating matters is the fact that they have only four days to achieve this mission. The clock is ticking.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Hispanic networks continue to be regarded as leaders in the multicultural marketing space,” said David Tardio, vice president, integrated ad sales and marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Hispanic. “When brands look to better target the Latino audience segment, they come to us because of our decades of experience and our trusted insights: we know our audience, their interests, and their passions. In turn, we look for the same authenticity in our partners, and are thrilled for another opportunity to link up with Cocina Media and GroupM on this exciting new series.”

“At GroupM, we are proud of our ability to integrate the brands we serve into culture-defining properties like ‘El Labor de Aarón’ while accessing premium talent and partners. To create a more vibrant media marketplace, it is critical that we focus our attention on enhancing media owners and properties that drive positive cultural influence. We are thrilled to be part of the journey to elevate the passions and stories that will truly resonate with consumers.” Gonzalo Del Fa, president GroupM Multicultural.

“We are proud to have the recurring trust and support of some of the world’s most influential partners like GroupM and Warner Bros. Discovery, allowing us to create – and then continue to create – premium content for U.S. Hispanic audiences. This series is particularly close to our hearts, executive produced and starring our company’s co-founder Aarón Sánchez and dedicated to the goal of uplifting Latino businesses,” said Sarah North, chief creative officer, Cocina Media.

Sánchez co-founded Cocina to connect with U.S. Hispanic fans on digital platforms. Other titles include “El Labor de Aarón” and “Qatar Latino, Rumbo al Mundial.” The new show will be available to mobile and streaming viewers via the Discovery Familia GO app. Discovery Familia and Hogar de HGTV’s social media platforms will also feature restaurant profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.