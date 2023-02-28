Vinnie Hacker, TikTok Creator and Star of Netflix’s ‘Hype House,’ Signs With CAA

Vinnie Hacker, a 20-year-old TikTok star who appeared in Netflix docu-series “Hype House,” has signed for representation with CAA.

Hacker is a “Gen Z powerhouse,” per CAA, with more than 25 million followers across platforms including more than 15 million on TikTok and 5.7 million on Instagram. Building on his popularity on social media, he has expanded his endeavors into other areas including gaming, modeling, television and his own clothing line.

In 2021, Hacker joined L.A.-based social-media collective The Hype House and subsequently starred in last year’s Netflix original series “Hype House.” (Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario, in his review of the show, said it “tells a depressing story of TikTok fameseeking.”)

Hacker has become a “fashion darling, impressing the likes of high-end fashion houses such as Saint Laurent, Dior and AMI Paris,” per CAA, while he also has worked with mass-market brands including Amazon and Chipotle. Hacker launched his own clothing line, Purgatory, which has become a “seven-figure business,” according to CAA.

In addition, Hacker squared off against YouTuber Deji Olatunji in a boxing match billed as the “Battle of the Platforms,” with Hacker scoring a technical knockout in the third round. He also regularly streams first-person shooter games such as “Valorant” and “Apex Legends” as a part of gaming collective 100 Thieves and has won several celebrity and pro-level tournaments. As a recording artist, Hacker has released several songs including single “Free” earlier this month.

Hacker is managed by Nick Schlegel at Underscore. His attorney is Will Jacobson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.