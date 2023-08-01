Three Senior Vice Media Editors Exiting After Company Closes Post-Bankruptcy Sale

Vice Media Group, the day after closing its sale following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding, has made changes to its top editorial ranks.

The personnel changes were announced by Cory Haik, chief operating officer of Vice Media’s news and entertainment group, in a memo to staff Tuesday, who said they were part of “usher[ing] in an era of rebuilding and focusing on growth across Vice.”

Exiting the company are Katie Drummond, senior VP, global news and entertainment; Jason Koebler, editor in chief of Vice’s Motherboard technology publication; and Motherboard executive editor Emanuel Maiberg. In addition, Matthew Schnipper, senior director, global news operations, will depart Vice in early September “to focus fully on a book he’s writing for Random House,” according to Haik’s memo.

Jamie Clifton, editor in chief of Vice Culture, will continue to lead the text-based and multiplatform content editorial operations, while Erica Matson, executive producer, Vice News and Entertainment, will head the video team. Both report to Haik.

“While more change is surely not easy, I have full confidence in the team who will lead our rebuilding efforts — leaders I have personally seen work hard for their belief in our brands, audiences and clients,” Haik wrote in the memo. “And I am certain this is exactly what we need in our leadership for the future.” Vice confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which was posted by New York Times reporter Katie Robertson.

The latest editorial shakeup comes after Jesse Angelo, Vice Media’s global president of news and entertainment, this March said he was exiting to form his own media and consulting outfit. Prior to its bankruptcy filing, Vice Media made layoffs in its news division and said it was ending “Vice News Tonight,” its nightly show on Vice TV that had previously aired on HBO.

On Monday, Vice Media Group announced the closing of its deal to be acquired by a consortium of former lenders, comprising funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital. The deal values Vice at $350 million, compared with its peak valuation of $5.7 billion six years ago.